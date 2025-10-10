Fans were shocked when Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to Stephen A. Smith's controversial comments about the American tennis icon's Super Bowl performance. Ohanian took a sneaky jibe at the ESPN broadcaster while promoting Athlos.Williams' crip-walk during her cameo at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show while Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning title 'Not Like Us' divided the media. Many criticized her, noting that the song was a diss track aimed at her ex, Drake, while others praised her for making a bold and unapologetic personal statement.Smith, during an ESPN show, slammed the American tennis icon. He claimed that if he were married to Williams, he would file for divorce due to her Super Bowl performance. Ohanian, at the time, defended his wife bravely and continues to do so months later.Recently, during ESPN First Take, the Reddit co-founder finally got the opportunity to talk directly to Smith about his 'marriage advice.' Smith initially denied giving any such advice, and Ohanian clapped back by saying:&quot;You hadn’t been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So, I generally try to stay in my lane.&quot;Fans online were shocked by the bold response from the 42-year-old entrepreneur. Talking about Smith's reaction to being called out on live TV, one fan wrote:&quot;Never seen Stephen a look so damn scared son lmaooo&quot; Jay @spades1015LINK@awfulannouncing Never seen Stephen a look so damn scared son lmaooo&quot;Lmao bruh said I hoped you was here in person,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Just SAVAGE!! Uses ESPN n First take to promote his event n finishes off by completely clowning SAS💀☠️&quot; a third fan wrote. DTAmerikka @Ferreira_nszukiLINK@awfulannouncing Just SAVAGE!! Uses ESPN n First take to promote his event n finishes off by completely clowning SAS💀☠️Here are some more fan reactions to Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian's clap back.&quot;Screaming A Smith is a clown. Ohanian had him stuttering just like Bron did, lol. He'll be throwing veiled shots at him or Serena now,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Stephen a just muttering in the background cause he got cooked 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Bro had that one in the chamber for months and months,&quot; yet another fan wrote.&quot;I would never do that&quot; - Serena Williams denied allegations of throwing shade at DrakeSerena Williams at the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York - Source: GettyEarlier this year, Serena Williams was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. In her interview with Time, she addressed the backlash that followed her brief Super Bowl LIX appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.” The moment went viral after she was seen doing the “crip walk,” a dance tied to her Compton roots. However, the song’s connection to her ex, Drake, made it a huge controversy. &quot;Absolutely not... I would never do that [throw shade at Drake]. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years,” Serena Williams told TIME. The tennis legend also brushed off ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith’s harsh comments about her halftime cameo, calling them &quot;hilarious.&quot;