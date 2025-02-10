"Serena Williams crip walking on that was a level of hate I hope I NEVER find" - Fans react to American's Super Bowl act ft. Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams was prominently featured at Super Bowl LIX. The tennis legend danced to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during the NFL championship game's half-time show. Lamar roping in Williams to dance to a derogatory song about rapper Drake sparked reactions from fans.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' is one of several tracks the rapper released during his back-and-forth with fellow rapper Drake last year. While Lamar takes several shots at Drake in the song, one that stands out is his controversial p*d*philia accusations against the latter, who briefly dated tennis legend Williams in the 2010s.

Serena Williams dancing to the song during the Super Bowl LIX half-time show prompted fans on X (formerly Twitter) to pour in with their reactions.

"Serena Williams crip walking on that was a level of hate I hope I NEVER find," a fan wrote.

"Kendrick got Drake's ex to flex on him during the Super Bowl, he won," commented another.

"I’m sorry but Drake cannot recover from this. Your ex crip walking to a diss song about you on NATIONAL TELEVISION???!!!" another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion dancing to 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl LIX:

"Me explaining to my non chronically online friends how Kendrick Lamar had Serena Williams appear to throw more shade at Drake given their past relationship #SuperBowl," a fan wrote.

"Kendrick not playin fair at all," another added.

"They playing in drake face omg," yet another fan weighed in.

"Oh this is so messy," one opined.

Last year, soon after the release and subsequent success of 'Not Like Us', Williams had expressed her love for the song.

"When they play that song, I'm jamming" - Serena Williams on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Serena Williams at New York Times' Annual DealBook Summit in 2024 (Source: Getty)

Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us' in response to Drake's 'Family Matters', and the diss track rapidly gained traction, becoming one of the hits of 2024. Williams loved the song as well and touched on it briefly at the 30th annual Essence Festival of Culture.

"Oh, I love that song. It’s the hit of the summer! Whew! When they play that jam, I’m jamming. That jam is jamming,” Williams said.

The tennis legend also opined at the 2024 ESPYs that picking a fight with Kendrick Lamar is never a good idea.

Interestingly, Williams and Lamar both spent their childhoods growing up in Compton, a city in California that was once notorious for being a hotbed of crime and gang violence.

