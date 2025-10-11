  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Tennis News Today: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian slams journalist; Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows love with birthday video

Tennis News Today: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian slams journalist; Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows love with birthday video

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Oct 11, 2025 03:43 GMT
Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian (L), Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman (R) - Image Source: Getty and Instagram (via @trinity_rodman)
Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian (L), Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman (R) - Image Source: Getty and Instagram (via @trinity_rodman)

Iga Swiatek exited the Wuhan Open after a loss to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament, 6-1, 6-2, in a shocking turn of events earlier today. For the semifinal, the Italian booked a spot against Coco Gauff, while Aryna Sabalenka set herself up against Jessica Pegula.

Ad

On the other hand, fans reacted to the new kit released by Nike, which Carlos Alcaraz will reportedly be seen in for the remainder of the season. The plain lemon-yellow kit disappointed fans, as they expressed their negative views on the outfit.

With that, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, slams Stephen A. Smith on an old comment

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith on live TV after the presenter made some controversial comments on the tennis icon during the Super Bowl earlier this year. Back in February, Smith criticized Williams' halftime show appearance and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye."

Talking about Athlos' 2-day event set to take place in Times Square, Ohanian appeared on First Take and replied to Smith.

"You hadn’t been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So, I generally try to stay in my lane," said the angel investor.
Ad

#2. Trinity Rodman's sweet video on Ben Shelton's birthday

Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, created an adorable video on the occasion of the American's 23rd birthday. As Shelton turned a year older, on October 9, Rodman shared a collection of their close moments with the song, Fall In Love With You by Montell Fish on her Instagram. Along with it, the Washington Spirit star penned an emotional note which said,

Ad
"To the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met. Happy birthday Benny! You’ve changed me, loving me the way I never knew someone could." (an excerpt from captions)
Ad

Shelton is currently off the tour, recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered during the US Open.

#3. Cincinnati Open director responds to Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev's complaints

A few days ago, Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer spoke out against the slow court conditions, which have altered the way the game is played these days, and added that tournament directors are also favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The comment garnered attention from Bob Moran, the director of the Cincinnati Open. Moran quashed all claims and said,

Ad
"Trying to create something that benefits certain players never goes through our head - not even close. We were fast, and we had Sinner and Alcaraz [in the final]. For the three years I've been doing this in Cincinnati, the players have come back to me that they feel fast." (via BBC)

#4. Iga Swiatek's only possibility of overtaking Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 WTA rankings

Aryna Sabalenka has been reigning at the top of the table for 48 weeks; however, Iga Swiatek can pose as a threat to her streak and challenge her ending the year as the world No. 1. If Swiatek decides to play in Ningbo and ends up winning it, she might topple the Belarusian, who currently stands at 10,400 points (as per WTA live rankings).

Ad

However, the gap of 1632 points between the two can further widen if Sabalenka wins the title in Wuhan, where she is currently competing. Swiatek, on the other hand, won the China Open but faced a crushing quarterfinal exit to Jasmine Paolini in Wuhan. Even though the status of her participation in Ningbo is still unknown, it provides tennis fans with a fair bit of excitement to wonder who would end the year as the No. 1.

Ad

#5. Martina Navratilova's wife gets support from Julia Roberts

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, made claims of her sleeping with The Real Housewives of Miami co-star Adriana de Moura in the first part of their reunion episode. Hollywood star Julia Roberts extended her support to Lemigova when she was asked about the claim.

Appearing on the late-night show Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her:

Ad
“Did you believe Julia’s (Lemigova) revelation at the end of part one of the reunion?”
“One million percent yes," Roberts replied.

In the second part of the reunion episode that aired recently, de Moura accepted the claims made by Lemigova.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications