"Loving me the way I never knew someone could" - Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman delivers romantic video message for American on his birthday

Current ATP World No. 6 Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently paid the former a birthday tribute with a romantic video expressing her profound love and admiration. Shelton went public about his relationship with the American soccer star in March this year, and the couple has shown support for each other in their on and off-court endeavors.Ben Shelton was last seen in action at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters, where he faced defeat in the round of 64 from the former World No. 7, Belgian player, David Goffin. He revealed his relationship with the US national team's star, Trinity Rodman, through his Instagram post on March 17.The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist currently plays as a forward for the National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit. Along with Shelton's family, the soccer player also supported him during his US Open, Wimbledon Championships, and BMW Open tournament runs.Through her recent Instagram post, Rodman forwarded her birthday tribute to the Georgia tennis star, highlighting her profound love, admiration, and sincerity.&quot;To the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met. Happy birthday Benny! You’ve changed me, loving me the way I never knew someone could. Even with your lifestyle you make me a priority every chance you get and I’ll always be grateful for every minute you love me. You inspire me everyday, and you always keep a smile on my face. Life with you is a dream. I love you NL❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Shelton had skipped the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships due to a shoulder injury, which the three-time ATP Tour title-winner sustained during his US Open third-round match against Adrian Mannarino.Ben Shelton reflects on his current position ahead of the ATP Finals in TurinBen Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: GettyBen Shelton recently expressed his optimism owing to his current season's performances ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals. &quot;I am very excited. It is the first time I have put myself in a good position at this point in the year to make Turin. Hopefully I get a couple more good results and get over the line. I am happy with the way I have played this year and with what I have been able to do. I am not done, I have more things I want to accomplish this year and let’s see where we are in a month's time,&quot; he shared via ATP Tour.The Finals are the season-concluding championship, which features top-ranked singles players and doubles teams. The ATP Tour event will be held from 9 to 16 November in Turin, Italy.