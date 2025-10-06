Ben Shelton enjoys affectionate moments with girlfriend Trinity Rodman, shares encouraging message after Shanghai Masters heartbreak

Ben Shelton shared a romantic snapshot along with girlfriend Trinity Rodman, as the American player made his on-court comeback in Shanghai. Shelton was injured mid-match during the US Open and was out of action for a few weeks.Shelton was one of the pre-tournament favorites to lift the title in New York, and he justified the tag with comprehensive wins in the earlier rounds. However, during his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino, the home favorite suffered a shoulder injury before the fifth set and had to retire, cutting his campaign short.Shelton's on-court return was not great, as he lost his opening-round match in Shanghai against David Goffin, with the Belgian player winning 6-2, 6-4. On his return to New York, Ben Shelton shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, together with the American sharing an encouraging message after his loss in Shanghai.&quot;Makin my way back&quot; Shelton posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Shelton's next two probable events are scheduled to be in Vienna and the final Masters 1000 event in Paris. While he was knocked out early in Paris last year, Shelton reached the final in Vienna and will have the points to defend this time around. It will be crucial for the American player to cement his place in the last eight for the ATP finals.2025 has been a season of breakthroughs for Ben SheltonShelton in action (Getty)Before his injury in New York, Ben Shelton was having one of the most successful runs on the ATP Tour this year. He had reached his second Major semifinal in Melbourne earlier this year, and also reached a clay-court final in Munich.Shelton only lost against the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Majors this year, where the American player found it difficult to challenge those two top players. Shelton had his best run at the Canadian Open, where he won against the likes of Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz, and then won against Karen Khachanov in the final to clinch his first Masters 1000 title.His win in Canada was between a semifinal run in Washington and a quarterfinal run in Cincinnati, which saw Shelton break into the Top 10 for the first time in his career. He attained a career-best ranking of 6, where he still sits with 4190 points. The next possible target for the American player is to finish the season strong and make his way to Turin for the ATP Finals.