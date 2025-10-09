WATCH: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman breaks down in tears after causing disaster during American's birthday celebration

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, broke down in tears as she messed up the tennis star's birthday dinner, featuring burnt burger buns, soggy fries, and a soupy Caesar salad. Shelton celebrated his birthday early with Rodman, as the couple would be busy with career commitments. Ben Shelton, one of the top tennis players on the ATP Tour, first made rounds on the internet with her relationship news with soccer icon Rodman in March this year. Since then, they have shown up for each other in big ways, be it at each other's games or on social media posts. The couple is also very updated about social media trends and regularly posts on TikTok. Ahead of Ben Shelton's birthday on October 9, 2025, he and Rodman spent their night together on a cooking date. They divided the chores between themselves, with most of the responsibilities falling on Rodman. Unlike previous times, she struggled with several kitchen tasks, overcooking the burger buns, undercooking the fries, and making the Caesar salad too runny.Breaking down in a TikTok video, she regretted her cooking fails, as Shelton lightheartedly mentioned them. &quot;Basically, my birthday is in two days, and this is our last day that we're going to get to spend together for a while. So we made dinner. We made burgers, and I made the meat, and a few of them were a bit undercooked. She made the French fries. Look at the French fries..&quot;Trinity Rodman asked her boyfriend not to reveal the mishaps, but Shelton was in no mood to stop. He laughed and added:&quot;Show them the soup. That is Trin's Caesar salad, okay? And show them the bun. This is Trin's least burnt bun. Still the best birthday ever, though.&quot;View on TikTokThe Olympian then chimed in, explaining how she usually presented the dishes perfectly, but this time, the fries turned out to be “a soggy string of potatoes,” and the rest didn’t go well either. Nevertheless, she wished Shelton a birthday and expressed her love, awaiting the cookies later. Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman revealed that the couple hardly communicates when they're busy with their careersShelton and Rodman at the ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: GettyBen Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was sidelined from soccer for a significant period due to a back injury. During that time, she became a regular presence at her boyfriend's tournaments. However, after resuming play in August, the couple has had little time together. In a social media live session in September, between her makeup routine, Rodman replied to a fan question by confirming that Shelton was in China for a tournament, and they hardly communicated because of the time difference. &quot;Where is Ben?' He's in China for a tournament. It sucks because it's a 12-hour difference and we barely talk.&quot;Shelton was in contention at the Shanghai Masters but was ousted by David Goffin in the first round. This came after he withdrew from the Tokyo Open due to recurrent shoulder troubles.