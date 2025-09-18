WATCH: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman relaxes in red bikini outfit, American joins her in beach outfit in cozy vacation scenes

Ben Shelton and girlfriend Trinity Rodman recently spent time vacationing by the sea. The couple filmed themselves enjoying their outing, with Rodman later sharing the moment.A video of the moment, shared by the USWNT and Washington Spirit soccer sensation on her TikTok, showed her and the ATP star in a lighthearted mood as they played with a rugby ball. Rodman sported a bikini outfit, while Shelton wore a pair of shorts. Watch the moment featuring the lovebirds below:Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their romantic relationship public in March this year, and since then, have been virtually inseparable. The pair frequently take to social media to share updates, and they also attend each other's matches. Rodman, in particular, has attended several tennis matches featuring Shelton, including those the American ATP star played at the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.In terms of their respective sports, Shelton and Rodman are currently in contrasting positions. While the soccer star is in fine form for Washington Spirit in the NWSL, the ATP No. 6 is nursing an unfortunate shoulder injury he sustained during his third-round outing at Flushing Meadows, which eventually led to him retiring mid-match.Ben Shelton's promising US Open run cut short by shoulder injury; American yet to confirm comebackA tearful Ben Shelton (right) embraces opponent Adrian Mannarino (right) after retiring in the third round of men's singles action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Ben Shelton, who reached the semifinals of the US Open two years ago, looked in fine form spanning the first two rounds of men's singles action at the hardcourt Major this year. In the first round, the 22-year-old comfortably dispatched Ignacio Buse, and in the second, he proved far too difficult to handle for Pablo Carreno Busta.The American also began his third-round clash against Adrian Mannarino on the front foot, clinching the first set 6-3. His veteran French opponent though, didn't give in and squared things up with a 6-3 set win of his own in the second. Shelton then took the third 6-4. However, a shoulder problem for Shelton resulted in the Frenchman leveling things up once more by winning the fourth set 6-4.Unable to continue and in tears, Shelton retired from the contest to mark the end of his 2025 US Open campaign. Later, at a press conference, the American concerningly said:&quot;Whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty.&quot;Subsequently, Ben Shelton also withdrew from this year's Laver Cup. Only time will tell when and where the World No. 6 returns to competitive action.