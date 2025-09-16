Laver Cup 2025: Players, format, venue, prize money and current champions

The 2025 Laver Cup will mark the eighth installment of the famous exhibition event, which was co-founded by Roger Federer's management company TEAM8. Named after Rod Laver, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, it will run from September 19 to 21 - meaning that fans all over the world will be treated to three days of some scintillating tennis.

Team Europe and Team World are all set to continue their budding rivalry and will be joined by new captains Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi, respectively. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who made his debut at the team competition last year, will spearhead the five-time champions. Other top 20 players that will play at the eight-year-old event include Aleander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and Jakub Mensik.

Laver Cup 2025: Players and format

Twelve players will get to play at the Laver Cup - six on each side. Defending champions Team Europe have a stellar line-up, which consists of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli, with Tomas Machac serving as an alternate. The two-time champions Team World, meanwhile, boast of Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen, and Reilly Opelka, with Jenson Brooksby serving as an alternate.

The three-day competition will have the following scoring breakdown: each match win on Day 1 will give the winning team one point, on Day 2 two points, and on Day 3 three points.

Venue

The at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA will be the venue for the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup. This is the third time the team event will take place in the USA after 2018 (Chicago) and 2021 (Boston).

Prize Money

The overall prize money of the tournament will be $2,250,000. While each member of the winning team will take home $250,000, the ones from the losing side will also be incentivized with $125,000 for their efforts.

Current Champions

Team Europe is the defending champions at the Laver Cup, having secured their fifth title since the inception of the exhibition event in 2017. They downed Team World by a close margin of 13-11 last year at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and other countries can watch the Laver Cup live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Eurosport

Canada: TSN

Canada (French-language): TVA Sports

India: Sony

Italy, Spain, Germany, France: Eurosport

Australia: Stan Sport

