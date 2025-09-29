"It sucks... we barely talk" - Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman gets emotional over lack of communication with American while being miles apart

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman recently revealed that the American ATP star is currently in China. However, the USWNT and Washington Spirit soccer sensation seemed rather unhappy about Shelton's presence in China because of their inability to talk to each other as much as they'd like due to the significant time difference between the USA and the Asian country.Shelton and Rodman 'hard-launched' their relationship earlier this year. On multiple instances, the lovebirds have shared social media posts through which they've laid bare their strong feelings of love and affection for each other. They have attended each other's matches as well. However, in a recent live session on Instagram, Rodman bemoaned Shelton being in China for a tournament.The 23-year-old was applying makeup during the live session when a fan asked her where Ben Shelton was. Here, Trinity Rodman replied:&quot;'Where is Ben?' He's in China for a tournament. It sucks because it's a 12-hour difference and we barely talk.&quot;Rodman's words though, provided a positive update regarding Shelton's return to competitive action on the ATP Tour. The American's most recent outing came at this year's US Open. However, it ended in tears as an injury led to him retiring from the New York Major.Ben Shelton tearfully retired at US Open 2025 with unfortunate shoulder injury; delivered concerning assessment laterAdrian Mannarino (left) consoles Ben Shelton (right) after the latter's mid-match retirement at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Ben Shelton was the No. 6 seed in the men's singles main draw at this year's US Open. The 22-year-old impressed across his first and second-round matches at the hardcourt Major, as he registered dominant straight-set victories against Ignacio Buse and Pablo Carreno Busta.However, his run in New York came to a rather unfortunate end in the third round, as he was unable to continue playing against Adrian Mannarino due to a left shoulder injury. At the time of the American's mid-match retirement, the ATP rivals had played out four sets, with Shelton winning the first and third sets 6-3, 6-4 respectively, and the Frenchman clinching the second and fourth sets by the same margins.Later, in an interaction with reporters, Shelton delivered a concerning assessment of his injury, saying:&quot;I never retired before. I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue. Usually I'll play through anything and just kind of find a way. And whether it's sickness or injury, like, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I've never felt anything like this before.&quot;The American is set to make his comeback at the upcoming Shanghai Masters.