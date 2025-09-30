Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman sends excited message ahead of American's comeback at Shanghai Masters after 1-month injury layoff

ATP World No. 6 Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has shared her excitement about the former's return to the 2025 Shanghai Masters after resting for a month due to his shoulder injury. He was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open.

Shelton competed in both singles and mixed doubles categories at the US Open. He concluded his singles run with a shoulder injury in the third round against former World No. 17, Adrian Mannarino. In the mixed doubles with the World No. 2, Taylor Townsend, he reached the quarterfinal round.

Shelton's girlfriend, the soccer star of the United States national team and Washington Spirit, Trinity Rodman, shared her enthusiastic response to his return to the hard courts at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Through her Instagram story, she mentioned:

"HESSSS BACKKKKK👀👀"

Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story | Source: IG/trinity_rodman

The tennis star from Atlanta, Georgia, started dating the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist in March 2025, and she was seen supporting him at the 2025 BMW Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

In the past tournaments, Shelton reached the quarterfinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Masters and clinched the Canadian Open title after defeating Karen Khachanov in the final round. While considering his shoulder injury, he shared her thoughts via the ATP Tour's official site.

"It is getting there. As any injury, it takes time to recover. I wouldn’t show up to a tournament unless I thought I was ready and that is why I skipped a few, but I should be ready to go now."

Shelton also gave impressive performances at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, reaching the semifinal round, and at Wimbledon, he ended his journey with a quarterfinal loss to World No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

Ben Shelton reflects on his relationship with soccer star Trinity Rodman and his experience with fame

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman at Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: Getty

During his interview with Town and Country Magazine in August 2025, Ben Shelton shared his thoughts on receiving fame and pursuing his relationship with a well-known athlete.

"Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great."

He continued:

"It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight, the media attention, playing for the United States, and the contrast between soccer and tennis and the similarities of both being professional athletes."

Throughout his career, Ben Shelton has won three ATP singles titles, whereas Rodman won three honors, including the Championship title in her rookie season with Spirit, among other accolades.

