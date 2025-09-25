Ben Shelton swoons over girlfriend Trinity Rodman with 1-word reaction as American soccer star gets EA FC 26 copy with herself on cover

Ben Shelton recently shared his thoughts on his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who has received her EA Sports FC 26 copy featuring her on the cover. The American star was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, where he concluded his journey with a third-round loss.Shelton, who has won three ATP Tour singles titles, and the soccer star of the United States national team and the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit, Trinity Rodman, had earlier announced that they have been dating since March 2025.Rodman, the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist, was seen in attendance at the 2025 BMW Open, where Shelton reached the final and lost to the current World No. 3, Alexander Zverev. Furthermore, she also attended the Wimbledon Championship, where he reached the quarter-final.The Atlanta, Georgia, native expressed his reaction to Rodman's recent Instagram post, which revealed her excitement about receiving the EA Sports FC 26 copy, which featured her on the cover sporting pink hair. He wrote:&quot;Cover 🫣&quot; (face with peeking eye emoticon)Screenshot of Trinity Rodman's Instagram post featuring Ben Shelton's comment | Source: IG/trinity_rodmanRodman had mentioned:&quot;It’s that time of year 🤩 Big thanks to @easportsfc for my copy of #FC26, can’t wait to get going 💫🎮&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrinity Rodman currently plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit, being selected in the 2021 NWSL Draft by the team. In her rookie season, she clinched the Rookie of the Year Award, Best XI honours and the Championship with the team.Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman share a light-hearted moment during the US Open press conferenceBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman at the Washington Spirit v Seattle Reign - Source: GettyIn his second round of the US Open, American star Ben Shelton defeated former World No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.During the post-match press conference, Trinity Rodman presented Shelton with a question, as she asked:&quot;How did it feel not serving faster than 135 today? ... I just know you like to serve big and it wasn't breaking 140 today.&quot;Before answering, the tennis player hid his face while smiling and then replied:&quot;Why did you give her a question? It was cold outside. So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, I didn't hit those spots, so maybe I should just serve bigger, but something that I'll definitely work on next time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Shelton ended his US Open journey with a shoulder injury that he sustained in his third round against Adrian Mannarino.