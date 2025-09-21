Ben Shelton lovingly captures girlfriend Trinity Rodman as they take luxury car for a spin

Tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer sensation Trinity Rodman continue to show their love for each other as another heartwarming moment made it to the internet.On Saturday, Shelton dropped a short clip, featuring Rodman as the pair enjoyed a ride in a sleek white Bentley. Rodman is seen stepping out of the passenger seat. She was in a black outfit with minimal jewelry. The American tennis star captioned the shot with a lock and heart emoji.Shelton's Instagram storyAt this time of the year, Ben Shelton was supposed to feature for Team World in the 2025 Laver Cup battle against Team Europe. However, due to the injury he sustained at the 2025 US Open, he missed the tournament along with Team USA's Davis Cup tie against Czechia at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.In the meantime, he's using this time to create memories with his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. Earlier this month, Rodman dropped a selfie, where Shelton can be seen kissing her cheeks.Ben Shelton reacts to Trinity Rodman's latest car purchaseTrinity Rodman showed off her new ride on Instagram, inviting a reaction from Ben Shelton. Rodman posed beside her new powerful black Ford F-150 Raptor in a vibrant pink outfit. Rodman captioned her post:&quot;Always pushing myself (and my F-150 Raptor) to the limit. #READYSETFORD&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly drew attention from fans, brands, and even fellow athletes. Shelton left a comment with a heart-eyed emoji.The official Ford account also chimed in, writing:&quot;Goals.&quot;Model Lea Hefner hyped it up with flame emojis.Comments sectionThe first time the couple hinted at their relationship was in March when they participated in a TikTok trend about &quot;shooting their shot&quot; with each other. Later that same month, Ben Shelton's photodump included a photo with Rodman in an elevator. Rodman confirmed their relationship with the comment:&quot;Shooters shoot, I guess.&quot;Trinity Rodman is the daughter of the NBA legend Dennis Rodman. She has established herself as a prominent figure in women's soccer as she plays forward for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. Women's National Team. She scored in both the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apart from that, Trinity has also made her presence felt at several matches of Ben Shelton on the tour.Shelton had a great 2025 season as he won his ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. He'll hope to take the momentum forward and make a splash in Grand Slam tournaments next season.