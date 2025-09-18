"It could get complicated for Ben Shelton" - Tennis insider worried about American's ATP Finals chances after shoulder injury forces Tokyo withdrawal

A tennis insider predicted that Ben Shelton's chances of making the ATP Finals are low since he withdrew from the Tokyo Open due to a persistent shoulder injury. Shelton was in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open, but he retired midway through after injuring his shoulder.Ben Shelton had a successful season in 2025, winning his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. Amid his campaign, he broke into the upper echelon of men's tennis by achieving the World No. 6 rank in the ATP rankings. He continued his momentum in the Cincinnati Masters, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to Alexander Zverev.Though he started his Grand Slam campaign at Flushing Meadows strong, not dropping a single set in the first two rounds, the 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury and retired, losing to French player Mannarino. With the ATP Finals looming after the Asian hard-court swing, Shelton's chances of competing in the year-end tournament would be reduced if his issues persist, since he already withdrew from the upcoming Tokyo Open.Talking about the same, insider Jose Moron shared a post on X, reading:&quot;Shelton continues to be sidelined by the shoulder injury that already prevented him from finishing the US Open and has withdrawn from Tokyo. This leaves only Alcaraz and Fritz as Top 10 players in the event. It could get complicated for Ben to qualify for Turin if he doesn't recover soon.&quot;Ben Shelton claimed the Japan Open title in 2023, trouncing Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the finals.Shelton had a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open this year and made his top 10 debut after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.Ben Shelton revealed that his shoulder injury at the US Open was not a familiar feelingShelton at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)Ben Shelton played an All-American match against Frances Tiafoe in the 2024 US Open, losing to be on the title run. Despite being in his top form this year, a heavy favorite to play the top players, the 22-year-old got sidelined due to a shoulder injury.Following the heartbreak, the World No. 6 admitted that the pain was not like anything he had felt before, or else he would have continued playing.&quot;Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way. And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty... I never retired before. I'm not a guy who would retire if I could continue,&quot; he said. (via ATP Tour)The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist has been dating US soccer star Trinity Rodman since earlier this year. The couple often makes public appearances and supports each other in their respective sports, too.