3 reasons why Ben Shelton is the 3rd best player in the world now behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Ben Shelton mounted an impressive comeback to beat Karen Khachanov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Canadian Open 2025 for his maiden Masters 1000 title. He also moved up to No. 6 in the ATP rankings, a new career high for him. He is the fifth player from the 2000s generation to win a big title this year. Leading the pack are Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz has three big titles to his name, winning the French Open along with the Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo and Rome. Sinner reigned supreme at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Jakub Mensik and Jack Draper are the other two players to win a Masters 1000 title this season.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are veterans of the tour now and have posted some solid results too. However, the former hasn't played that often this year and the latter has been inconsistent.

While Alcaraz and Sinner have distanced themselves from the rest of the field by a fair margin, Shelton has the most potential to catch up to them compared to his peers. Here's a case for why the American is the third best player at the moment behind the world's top two players:

#1. Ben Shelton has performed well on all surfaces, keeping pace with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Shelton made the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, and followed it up with a fourth-round showing at the French Open and a quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon. In his very first full season on the tour in 2023, he won only four matches combined on clay and grass. Two years later, he made the second week of the two Majors on those surfaces, a rather quick improvement.

Shelton also won a title on clay in Houston a year ago, with grass being the only frontier left for him to conquer. He has adapted his game to suit all surfaces earlier than his compatriots, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Some other top competitors from his generation such as Draper and Mensik have done the same, though not across all Majors.

Being consistent across most tournaments is the stepping stone to success. Alcaraz and Sinner did the same before they started racking up big titles. Both won smaller titles before claiming their first Masters title, and eventually a Major. Shelton did the same by winning lower tier titles. His first Masters crown could be the necessary boost he needs to win a Major.

#2. Ben Shelton's grounded ambition is another attribute working in his favor

"Humble and hungry" is what Shelton wrote on the on-court camera after his win over Fritz in the semifinals of the Canadian Open. Ambition is a double-edged sword in sports. It is one of the most basic requisites to reach the pinnacle of one's domain but being too cut-throat isn't a trait that's appreciated a lot.

Shelton's acceptance of wanting to achieve great things while also clinging on to humility is a trait that could help him become one of the very best. Alcaraz and Sinner have displayed similar desire to emulate the greats but they also have a good head on their shoulders and don't let their accolades inflate their ego. The American is doing the same.

#3. Ben Shelton raises his game on the biggest stages

While some players love the limelight, they hate the pressure that comes with it. That's not the case with Shelton. He loves to play his best tennis in front of a large audience. He has contested 12 Majors in his young career so far and he has made the second week in half of them.

Shelton's best result at the Majors has been a semifinal showing at the US Open 2023 and at the Australian Open earlier this year. With his triumph at the Canadian Open, he has also stepped up at the Masters 1000 level. He's eager to deliver and his open embrace of the challenge that comes with being a pro is going to set him apart from his peers.

Draper, meanwhile, crumbled under pressure at his home Slam. He crashed out in the second round of Wimbledon and has never progressed beyond that stage so far. Shelton has already done well at the US Open, and has given a good account of himself in other tournaments on his home soil.

Shelton's ability to handle the additional spotlight was evident during his title-winning run at the Canadian Open. With Sinner and Alcaraz skipping the tournament, he was one of the top four seeds. This was his chance to prove that he could live up to the billing of being a top star, and he didn't disappoint at all. If he continues to handle such moments with composure, then there's no stopping him in the future.

