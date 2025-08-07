"Humble and hungry" - Ben Shelton sends out powerful message after reaching first Masters 1000 final at Canadian Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 05:05 GMT
National Bank Open 2025 - Day 12 - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton sends out powerful message after reaching first Masters 1000 final at Canadian Open - Source: Getty

America's young tennis sensation, Ben Shelton, has achieved a major career milestone after thrashing the higher-seeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). Courtesy of the win, Shelton will be going into his career's first-ever Masters 1000 final.

After winning the semifinal of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, which marked his maiden Masters semifinal appearance, Shelton celebrated the moment with a powerful message he inked on camera. He wrote:

"Even more uncharted territory. Humble and hungry."
also-read-trending Trending

The win also marks Ben Shelton's second win over a top-10 opponent in the tournament. Earlier, he took out Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal. Moreover, just few days earlier, in the fourth round, Shelton clinched his 100th career tour-level victory by battling back from 3-5 down in the final set to defeat Flavio Cobolli.

Ben Shelton reveals what makes him happy after winning against Taylor Frtiz in Canada

Ben Shelton absolutely dominated the court against Taylor Fritz. While he never let Fritz break his serve, managing to get out of two break points, he converted 3 of the 10 break points that eventually played a part in his win. Moreover, he also smashed 7 aces and didn't commit any double fault. After the match, Shelton expressed happiness with how he is progressing in his tennis career.

“I’ve seen so many big improvements in my game this week, that’s what I’m most happy about, how I’m executing, how little I’m hesitating, how I’m returning,” the 22-year old said. “There are a lot of things to be proud about and beating two Top 10 guys back to back is huge for me.”
Shelton also spoke about Fritz and said he improvised his game after noting the American's strategy during the game. He said:

“When he’s standing in one corner, he’s one of the best in the world at being behind the ball and hitting it harder and harder every time. I knew I had to keep him moving and I did a great job of that… I felt like I had the ball on a string ... I’m just really excited to see myself executing like this, not wondering if the shot is going to go in or out, but expecting it to go in.”
Ben Shelton is now set to face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the final. Khachanov defeated Germany's No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

If Shelton, who is now fifth in the rankings after this win, manages to win the title, he will slide ahead of Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings at the fourth spot. This should help him qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

