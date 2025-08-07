"Humble and hungry" - Ben Shelton sends out powerful message after reaching first Masters 1000 final at Canadian Open

America's young tennis sensation, Ben Shelton, has achieved a major career milestone after thrashing the higher-seeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). Courtesy of the win, Shelton will be going into his career's first-ever Masters 1000 final.After winning the semifinal of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, which marked his maiden Masters semifinal appearance, Shelton celebrated the moment with a powerful message he inked on camera. He wrote:&quot;Even more uncharted territory. Humble and hungry.&quot;The win also marks Ben Shelton's second win over a top-10 opponent in the tournament. Earlier, he took out Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal. Moreover, just few days earlier, in the fourth round, Shelton clinched his 100th career tour-level victory by battling back from 3-5 down in the final set to defeat Flavio Cobolli.Ben Shelton reveals what makes him happy after winning against Taylor Frtiz in CanadaBen Shelton absolutely dominated the court against Taylor Fritz. While he never let Fritz break his serve, managing to get out of two break points, he converted 3 of the 10 break points that eventually played a part in his win. Moreover, he also smashed 7 aces and didn't commit any double fault. After the match, Shelton expressed happiness with how he is progressing in his tennis career.“I’ve seen so many big improvements in my game this week, that’s what I’m most happy about, how I’m executing, how little I’m hesitating, how I’m returning,” the 22-year old said. “There are a lot of things to be proud about and beating two Top 10 guys back to back is huge for me.”Shelton also spoke about Fritz and said he improvised his game after noting the American's strategy during the game. He said:“When he’s standing in one corner, he’s one of the best in the world at being behind the ball and hitting it harder and harder every time. I knew I had to keep him moving and I did a great job of that… I felt like I had the ball on a string ... I’m just really excited to see myself executing like this, not wondering if the shot is going to go in or out, but expecting it to go in.”Ben Shelton is now set to face 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the final. Khachanov defeated Germany's No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).If Shelton, who is now fifth in the rankings after this win, manages to win the title, he will slide ahead of Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings at the fourth spot. This should help him qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.