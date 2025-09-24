"It’s hard to be vulnerable with people"- USWNT's Trinity Rodman gets real about struggles amid ongoing Champions Cup

Trinity Rodman opened up about her struggles with getting vulnerable amid the ongoing Champions Cup. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming match at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Ad

Rodman is currently playing as a forward for the Washington Spirit and was last seen playing for them on September 19, 2025, against Angel City FC, which ended up with a tie of 2-2. She is currently gearing up for her team's upcoming match against Houston Dash on September 28, and amid the preparations, she sat for a conversation with Interview Magazine.

There, she discussed various aspects of her life, such as her favorite place, her cheat snack, her vibe, and more. Along with this, she also opened up about her vulnerability, stating that she finds it hard to get vulnerable with people.

Ad

Trending

“It’s hard to be vulnerable with people in general, and then trying to find the balance between expressing vulnerability and openness with the public—it’s hard sometimes," said Trinity Rodman.

Along with this, she fielded a few other questions surrounding the ins and outs of likes and dislikes. When asked about if she plays angry or if it is always pure joy, she replied:

Ad

"Hahahaha I play angry 70 percent of the time. The other 30 percent is pure joy.

Adding to this, she also revealed a hobby unrelated to soccer, stating that she loves fashion and wishes to be a designer at some point in her life.

Trinity Rodman takes a jab at the Wimbledon broadcast for misnaming her and mentioning her father, Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman, who is currently dating the tennis pro player Ben Shelton, attended the Wimbledon Championships on July 7 this year to support the American. While she was in the stands supporting her boyfriend, her mood took a shift when the commentators repeatedly misnamed her as 'Tiffany' and mentioned her father, Dennis Rodman, multiple times, even though he is not part of her life.

Ad

Calling out the commentators on her Instagram story, she later clarified her name and expressed that the focus during Shelton's game should be his family and not her estranged father.

"For those who don’t know … my name is TRINITY not Tiffany 😂😂. Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you," said Trinity Rodman.

Trinity Rodman recently purchased a new powerful black Ford F-Raptor and shared a picture on her social media, posing in a vibrant pink-colored outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More