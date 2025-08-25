  • home icon
WATCH: Ben Shelton and girlfriend Trinity Rodman share an adorable moment as they vibe to popular song after American's US Open 1R win

By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Aug 25, 2025 03:00 GMT
Ben Shelton (L) vibes on popular song with girlfriend Trinity Rodman (R) after US Open win, (Source: Getty Images)
Ben Shelton (L) vibes on popular song with girlfriend Trinity Rodman (R) after US Open win, (Source: Getty Images)

Ben Shelton was in a great mood along with his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, as the American player was seen enjoying some music after winning his opening match at the US Open.

Shelton opened up proceedings in the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 1 in New York, facing Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse. As expected, the sixth seed won the match in straight sets, but had to save five break points in the match. Shelton was at his aggressive best, hitting 35 winners in three sets and using his powerful serving to overpower his inexperienced and lower-ranked opponent gradually.

As seen in previous tournaments, Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was there in the stands, cheering her partner on. After the match, the duo returned together in the car. That is when the American player asked for a specific song to be played.

" You know what song that's been like a TikTok song..but like, I think its Yeet..ya Turni up more" Shelton said while asking the music to be put on.

That is when the popular song "Has to be you" by Thiago Sub was played on the car's speakers, and Shelton was seen vibing to the tune along with his girlfriend.

Ben Shelton's second-round opponent will be Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, as the American will be back in action on August 27.

Ben Shelton won his maiden Masters 1000 title in the buildup to the US Open

In Picture: Shelton in action (Getty)

Ben Shelton has been in tremendous form during the North American hard-court swing this year. He began with a semifinal run at the Citi DC Open in Washington, losing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. However, it is that momentum which saw the American player go on a dream run at the Canadian Open.

Shelton was at his best during his run in Toronto, winning against the likes of Adrian Mannarino, Brandon Nakashima, Flavio Cobolli, and Alex de Minaur to reach the semifinals, where he won 6-4, 6-3 against compatriot and higher-ranked American, Taylor Fritz. In the final, he came from a set down and won 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Karen Khachanov to clinch his maiden title at the Masters 1000 level.

Shelton was in good form at the Cincinnati Open as well, reaching the quarterfinals with wins over Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Jiri Lehecka. However, in the last eight, he seemed to run out of steam, crashing out in a 2-6, 2-6 loss to Alexander Zverev.

Ben Shelton is considered an outside favorite for the title at the US Open, as experts have often named him the player who can disrupt the duopoly of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

SAGNIK DATTA

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
