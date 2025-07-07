"My dad's not even in my life" - Trinity Rodman drops bombshell on relationship with dad Dennis Rodman amid spotlight at boyfriend Ben Shelton's game

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, has been in the spotlight. She barely talks about her estranged NBA legend father, but recently addressed things about her life. It comes while her tennis star boyfriend, Ben Shelton, is having an impressive run at Wimbledon.

Since the start of his run at Wimbledon, Trinity has been in the stands, cheering Shelton with his family. After his third round win, the American tennis star announced his relationship to the world during the postgame interview.

Trinity cleared up some confusion. She expressed her displeasure about the media talking about her father when Shelton was playing in front of his family.

"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany," Trinity wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."

Trinity and Shelton’s family have been lucky for him at Wimbledon this year. The world No. 10 moved to the quarterfinal after winning against Lorenzo Sonego.

Trinity Rodman has been very honest about her relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman. Last year, in December, the soccer star in the National Women's Soccer League appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. During the interview, Trinity admitted that she and her father were not close and rarely talked to each other.

During the podcast, Trinity revealed that despite her father earning a large money, he didn’t provide enough after his divorce from her mother. She also revealed they were homeless once, and she and her brother used to sleep in the car.

“I think in terms of the dad situation — in terms of what I've filtered and what I've talked about — I feel like me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish," Trinity said.

In 2021, Dennis Rodman showed up for one of his daughters’ NWSL games. Trinity said that she was hopeful that their relationship might be on track, especially after he told her that he wanted to meet her more. The soccer star said that, after that her father didn’t talk to her for two years.

"And even at that game, I don't think that was for me. I think he wanted to have a good conscience and then be like, headline, Dennis Rodman showed up to his daughter's game,” Trinity said. “He's not a dad. Maybe by blood but nothing else,” she later said.

Trinity Rodman and her younger brother, DJ, were born to Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer. However, the former couple went through a divorce just a few years after Trinity was born.

