Ben Shelton gushes over girlfriend Trinity Rodman as soccer star shows off her $80,000+ Ford F-150 Raptor

Ben Shelton poured love as his girlfriend Trinity Rodman showed off her newest purchase, a Ford F-150 Raptor truck. The tennis star was in awe of Rodman as she posed in front of her truck and shared a series of images featuring the details of the newly launched vehicle.The pair started dating earlier this year and made their relationship official in March. Since then, Shelton and Rodman have often shown support for each other on social media.Rodman has partnered with Ford, and posted pictures of herself on Instagram, showcasing the exterior of the car. She posed in a pink outfit, complemented with red nails against the truck retailing for over $80,000 (via Ford.com) and wrote:&quot;Always pushing myself (and my F-150 raptor) to the limit. #READYSETFORD @ford #Ford_Partner&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Shelton was wowed by Rodman's post and commented to show his support for her new partnership with the automobile company.&quot;😍,&quot; Ben Shelton posted.Screenshot via comments @trnity.rodman on Instagram dated September 20, 2025The duo recently took some time off from their busy professional lives and enjoyed a cozy vacation by the beach.Ben Shelton startled by Trinity Rodman's appearance at US Open press conferenceBen Shelton was surprised to see the Washington Spirit forward make an unusual cameo during one of the press conferences at the US Open last month. After Shelton's second-round victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, Trinity Rodman rose to ask a question to her boyfriend.“How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?&quot; she asked.The ATP star was surprised to see Rodman but quickly recollected and replied:“Why did you give her a question?”Following up, Rodman enquired:“I know you like to serve big, and it wasn't breaking 140 today.”Shelton proceeded to provide a justification for his serve speed and said:“It was cold outside, so I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn't hit those spots. So maybe I should have just served bigger. It's something that I'll definitely work on next time.”The American's campaign at the US Open, however, came to a sad end as he was forced to retire from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino due to a shoulder injury. He also withdrew from the Japan Open, scheduled for later this month, as his struggle with the injury persists.