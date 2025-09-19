  • home icon
  Tennis
  Ben Shelton gushes over girlfriend Trinity Rodman as soccer star shows off her $80,000+ Ford F-150 Raptor

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 19, 2025 20:04 GMT
Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton poured love as his girlfriend Trinity Rodman showed off her newest purchase, a Ford F-150 Raptor truck. The tennis star was in awe of Rodman as she posed in front of her truck and shared a series of images featuring the details of the newly launched vehicle.

The pair started dating earlier this year and made their relationship official in March. Since then, Shelton and Rodman have often shown support for each other on social media.

Rodman has partnered with Ford, and posted pictures of herself on Instagram, showcasing the exterior of the car. She posed in a pink outfit, complemented with red nails against the truck retailing for over $80,000 (via Ford.com) and wrote:

"Always pushing myself (and my F-150 raptor) to the limit. #READYSETFORD @ford #Ford_Partner"
Ben Shelton was wowed by Rodman's post and commented to show his support for her new partnership with the automobile company.

"😍," Ben Shelton posted.
Screenshot via comments @trnity.rodman on Instagram dated September 20, 2025
Screenshot via comments @trnity.rodman on Instagram dated September 20, 2025

The duo recently took some time off from their busy professional lives and enjoyed a cozy vacation by the beach.

Ben Shelton startled by Trinity Rodman's appearance at US Open press conference

Ben Shelton was surprised to see the Washington Spirit forward make an unusual cameo during one of the press conferences at the US Open last month. After Shelton's second-round victory over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, Trinity Rodman rose to ask a question to her boyfriend.

“How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?" she asked.
The ATP star was surprised to see Rodman but quickly recollected and replied:

“Why did you give her a question?”

Following up, Rodman enquired:

“I know you like to serve big, and it wasn't breaking 140 today.”

Shelton proceeded to provide a justification for his serve speed and said:

“It was cold outside, so I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn't hit those spots. So maybe I should have just served bigger. It's something that I'll definitely work on next time.”

The American's campaign at the US Open, however, came to a sad end as he was forced to retire from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino due to a shoulder injury. He also withdrew from the Japan Open, scheduled for later this month, as his struggle with the injury persists.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
