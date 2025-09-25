  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • WATCH: Ben Shelton doppelganger steals the show at comedy event, leaves American himself in disbelief as clip goes viral

WATCH: Ben Shelton doppelganger steals the show at comedy event, leaves American himself in disbelief as clip goes viral

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:36 GMT
Ben Shelton of the USA | Getty
Ben Shelton of the USA | Getty

Ben Shelton's doppleganger made an appearance during a comedy show, and the video went viral. The American was also left in disbelief when he came across the video.

Ad

American comedian Teddy Jones shared a Reel on Instagram where he introduced ATP star Shelton. Jones claimed the World No. 6 was sitting in the front row and was one of only 10 people in the audience. However, when the camera panned to the person in the audience, it was Shelton's lookalike.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video received over 280,000 views and went viral. It even reached Shelton, who commented about his disbelief. He wrote:

"Hahahaha ain’t no way"
Ben Shelton&#039;s comment on Teddy Jones&#039; video | Instagram @tedjonesworld
Ben Shelton's comment on Teddy Jones' video | Instagram @tedjonesworld

The American ATP star is currently nursing an injury that he sustained during his US Open stint. His return date is still unknown, and he recently withdrew from the Japan Open.

Ad

Ben Shelton spoke about his injury after mid-match retirement at US Open 2025

Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton came into the US Open after claiming a title at the Masters 1000 event in Canada. He was one of the American players to look out for at the event. He began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Ignacio Buse, followed by another straight-sets win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Ad

In the third round, he took on Adrian Mannarino. The sixth seed retired mid-match after the scores read 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6. He felt discomfort early in the fourth set, and eventually it became impossible for him to continue.

Speaking about his injury during his post-match press conference, Shelton said:

"Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way... And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty."
Ad

Shelton admitted the pain he felt was "really high," stressing that he had never retired from a match before and would not have stopped if there had been any way to continue.

The 22-year-old clarified he did not start the match with an injury and could not identify exactly when the problem began. He received several visits from the physiotherapist in an effort to ease the discomfort, though there was no discussion about any long-term effects on his shoulder, which he described as "complex."

The American has not played since, and recently even withdrew from the Japan Open. He holds a 37-18 record in 2025 and would be hoping to play again this season.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications