WATCH: Ben Shelton doppelganger steals the show at comedy event, leaves American himself in disbelief as clip goes viral

Ben Shelton's doppleganger made an appearance during a comedy show, and the video went viral. The American was also left in disbelief when he came across the video.American comedian Teddy Jones shared a Reel on Instagram where he introduced ATP star Shelton. Jones claimed the World No. 6 was sitting in the front row and was one of only 10 people in the audience. However, when the camera panned to the person in the audience, it was Shelton's lookalike.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video received over 280,000 views and went viral. It even reached Shelton, who commented about his disbelief. He wrote:&quot;Hahahaha ain’t no way&quot; Ben Shelton's comment on Teddy Jones' video | Instagram @tedjonesworldThe American ATP star is currently nursing an injury that he sustained during his US Open stint. His return date is still unknown, and he recently withdrew from the Japan Open.Ben Shelton spoke about his injury after mid-match retirement at US Open 2025Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyBen Shelton came into the US Open after claiming a title at the Masters 1000 event in Canada. He was one of the American players to look out for at the event. He began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Ignacio Buse, followed by another straight-sets win over Pablo Carreno Busta.In the third round, he took on Adrian Mannarino. The sixth seed retired mid-match after the scores read 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6. He felt discomfort early in the fourth set, and eventually it became impossible for him to continue.Speaking about his injury during his post-match press conference, Shelton said:&quot;Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way... And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty.&quot; Shelton admitted the pain he felt was &quot;really high,&quot; stressing that he had never retired from a match before and would not have stopped if there had been any way to continue. The 22-year-old clarified he did not start the match with an injury and could not identify exactly when the problem began. He received several visits from the physiotherapist in an effort to ease the discomfort, though there was no discussion about any long-term effects on his shoulder, which he described as &quot;complex.&quot;The American has not played since, and recently even withdrew from the Japan Open. He holds a 37-18 record in 2025 and would be hoping to play again this season.