Japan Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the field at the 2025 Japan Open in the absence of defending champion Arthur Fils, who has pulled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The ATP 500 event commences with main draw action on Wednesday (September 24).

Ad

Fils had beaten compatriot Ugo Humbert in the final 12 months ago. The latter will be seeded sixth at this year’s tournament. Alcaraz will open his campaign against Sebastian Baez, with the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Brandon Nakashima looming in his quarter.

Also in the top half are seeds Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud. The former will need to be wary of Matteo Berrettini and Jaume Munar, while the latter faces the prospect of playing Daniel Altmaier.

Ad

Trending

Second seed Taylor Fritz takes on Gabriel Diallo in his opener. He could run into either Nuno Borges and Tomas Machac in the second round and the quarterfinals.

Also in the bottom half, Ugo Humbert and Holger Rune find themselves on a collision course. The likes of Hamad Medjedovic and Jensoon Brooksby also crowd their section of the draw.

Yosuke Watanuki and Yoshihito Nishioka have been awarded wildcards into the main draw and will give home fans plenty to cheer about at this year’s edition of the Japan Open.

Ad

Before Fils, the last two editions of the Japan Open had been won by Ben Shelton (def. Aslan Karatsev) Taylor Fritz (defeated Frances Tiafoe). The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With three titles, Stefan Edberg remains the most decorated Japan Open champion. Former Japanese No. 1 Kei Nishikori, Pete Sampras and Jim Courier also have multiple Japan Open titles to their names.

Japan Open 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details

Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils will the 2024 Kinoshita Group Japan Open trophies. (Source: Getty)

Fans from around the world can catch the 2025 Japan Open action live on the followeing channels / platforms:

Ad

Tennis Channel - US

Sky Sports - UK

TSN - Canada

beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia - Italy

OTE - Greece

Eurosport - France

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia

Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina

A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria

Telenet - Belgium

CCTV - China

UNEXT - Japan

ESPN - Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More