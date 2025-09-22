Japan Open 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the field at the 2025 Japan Open in the absence of defending champion Arthur Fils, who has pulled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The ATP 500 event commences with main draw action on Wednesday (September 24).
Fils had beaten compatriot Ugo Humbert in the final 12 months ago. The latter will be seeded sixth at this year’s tournament. Alcaraz will open his campaign against Sebastian Baez, with the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Brandon Nakashima looming in his quarter.
Also in the top half are seeds Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud. The former will need to be wary of Matteo Berrettini and Jaume Munar, while the latter faces the prospect of playing Daniel Altmaier.
Second seed Taylor Fritz takes on Gabriel Diallo in his opener. He could run into either Nuno Borges and Tomas Machac in the second round and the quarterfinals.
Also in the bottom half, Ugo Humbert and Holger Rune find themselves on a collision course. The likes of Hamad Medjedovic and Jensoon Brooksby also crowd their section of the draw.
Yosuke Watanuki and Yoshihito Nishioka have been awarded wildcards into the main draw and will give home fans plenty to cheer about at this year’s edition of the Japan Open.
Before Fils, the last two editions of the Japan Open had been won by Ben Shelton (def. Aslan Karatsev) Taylor Fritz (defeated Frances Tiafoe). The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With three titles, Stefan Edberg remains the most decorated Japan Open champion. Former Japanese No. 1 Kei Nishikori, Pete Sampras and Jim Courier also have multiple Japan Open titles to their names.
Japan Open 2025: Live Streaming and TV Channel details
Fans from around the world can catch the 2025 Japan Open action live on the followeing channels / platforms:
Tennis Channel - US
Sky Sports - UK
TSN - Canada
beIN Sports - Australia, Middle East
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
Sky Italia - Italy
OTE - Greece
Eurosport - France
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Digisport - Czech Republic, Slovakia
Sportklub - Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina
A1 Max Sport - Bulgaria
Telenet - Belgium
CCTV - China
UNEXT - Japan
ESPN - Latin America
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.