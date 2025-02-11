Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Stephen A. Smith suggesting American was 'trolling' Drake during Super Bowl cameo

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gave a three-word reaction to Sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith's comment on his wife's electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show cameo. During ESPN's game analysis show 'First Take', the analyst was critical and disapproved of Williams' performance.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was linked to Drake in 2011. Her crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' which was a diss track on her ex-boyfriend, raised a lot of eyebrows.

During the show, when host Molly Qerim popped the question about the 43-year-old's performance, Smith was quick to show his discontent. He indicated that he would divorce Serena if she were his wife.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye,” he said.

Co-panelist Ryan Clark, however, took the tennis legend's side and was prompt in calling Smith out on his comment.

“If you were with Serena Williams, you’re going to be a kept man anyways, don’t start that,” said Clark.

The Reddit co-founder came across this response via an article by the New York Post and had a cheeky take on this.

"I got you @stephenasmith," he replied queuing a post he had earlier made explaining the reason of Serena's cameo.

The tech mogul was present at Ceasers Superdome on Sunday, along with their daughter Olympia, to witness this act. Being the supportive husband that he is, he did not hesitate to shut Smith off politely by explaining the matter.

"This is bigger than the music"- Serena Williams' husband hits back at haters on Serena's halftime show performance

Serena Williams during her performance at Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty

Serena Williams faced selective criticism from people on her crip walking performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Speculations indicated that it was a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Drake.

However, Serena's husband Alexis spoke for her and explained that it was not what people assumed. He wrote on X:

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

Serena Williams' dance was a response to her brutal media trial after her crip-walk celebration at the Wimbledon court after securing gold, upsetting Maria Sharapova at the 2012 London Olympics. Showcasing the local Californian dance, she represented her culture and where she came from.

