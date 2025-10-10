"Carlos Alcaraz deserves better"; "I feel bad" - Fans outraged by Spaniard's reportedly 'disgusting' Nike outfit for rest of 2025 season

Fans are not happy with what Nike reportedly has in store for Carlos Alcaraz for the remainder of the 2025 season. A fan account with the username &quot;ola ! #A1CARAZ&quot; posted an ensemble, while claiming that this is what Alcaraz will be wearing all the way to the end of the 2025 season.The outfit includes a light lime-green short-sleeve t-shirt with a subtle logo on the left chest. It is paired with loose-fitting light sage-green shorts.Upon seeing this, fans started to pour in reactions, with many of them slamming the apparel brand for one deemed as a &quot;disgusting&quot; outfit. The fan commented:&quot;Its digusting&quot;&quot;Damn I feel bad for him. Poor guy,&quot; another fan wrote.Reactions continued to pour in along the same lines.&quot;They get ares incarnate as their ambassador and THIS is what they make him wear,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Hopefully we can forget about all of these kits and nike gives him a signature kit one of these days,&quot; one fan added.&quot;I can’t believe Nike can’t do better,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I feel badly for Carlos. He deserves better than that!&quot; one fan posted.&quot;A little snooze. Nike needs to step it up!&quot; one fan reacted.Carlos Alcaraz's collaboration with Nike began in 2019. At the win, he was yet to secure his first major title. Before that, he used to wear Lotto apparel.Carlos Alcaraz to wear new logo at 2025 ATP Finals: ReportWorld No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be heading to Turin, Italy, for the 2025 ATP Finals, where top-ranked players will face each other. According to a report by a Spanish-language media outlet, the Spaniard is set to unveil his new custom Nike logo there. Tennis legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also used to have their own custom logos.According to A New Agency World, the process of building a new logo began a year ago, just after he extended his contract with Nike. The new deal will see him earn around $15 to $20 million per year till the mid-2030s. The apparel brand has kept the details of the new logo under wraps, much like they did with World No. 2 Jannik Sinner before they released his 'Fox' logo last year.Apart from Nike, Alcaraz also enjoys brand partnerships with Activia, Evian, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein.