Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova gets positive reaction from Julia Roberts after shock revelation about 'sleeping with' RHOM castmate Adriana

Julia Roberts has sided with Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, who recently made a bold claim about sleeping with 'Real Housewives of Miami' member, Adriana de Moura. Adriana's denial has left the viewers of the show divided.During the RHOM Reunion Part 1 last week, former Russian model Lemigova shocked her colleagues with her comments. She claimed to have slept with Adriana in the Hamptons during Season 4, when Lemigova made her first appearance on the show.“I would like to say something that would bring clarity, hopefully, on why we are with Adriana where we are. In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together,&quot; Julia Lemigova said (via Yahoo! Entertainment).Academy Award winner Julia Roberts recently appeared on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live.' Cohen revealed that upon his insistence, Roberts watched RHOM and liked it. He then asked (via Queens of Bravo's Instagram account):“Did you believe Julia’s (Lemigova) revelation at the end of part one of the reunion?” “One million percent yes,&quot; Julia replied based on Adriana's defensive reaction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the Reunion Part 2, a seemingly disturbed Adriana de Moura apparently confirmed Julia Lemigova's claim. She raised her voice and mentioned Lemigova's wife, Martina Navratilova, and their two adopted sons. She said (via Miami Herald):“I wasn’t going to go there. I love Martina, I respect Martina and those two boys. I wasn’t going to go and destroy your whole household, I’m not that person. But since you brought that up, it’s now out on the table.”Navratilova and Lemigova started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in December 2014.&quot;Same-sex marriage wasn't legal in France&quot; - When Julia Lemigova highlighted obstacles in her relationship with Martina NavratilovaJulia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova - Source: GettyJulia Lemigova once opened up about the difficulties that she and Martina Navratilova faced before getting married. During an interview with The Daily Mail in 2015, Lemigova said her two daughters from different previous relationships were bullied in school.&quot;One day, my eldest daughter came home (upset) from school and said people had been saying things. Not necessarily nice things. At the time, same-sex marriage wasn't legal in France. She asked, 'Who is Martina?' I said, 'Martina is someone I love.' Her eyes went all wide,&quot; Lemigova said (via TNT Sports).“I said, 'I can't imagine living without her.' Then we had a conversation about whether they liked Martina being around, and my daughter said, 'I want her to live with us, too,'&quot; she added.Navratilova and Lemigova also adopted two sons in 2024, with whom the couple attended the 2025 US Open.