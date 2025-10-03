"Our marriage was not great" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova makes shocking revelation about 'sleeping with' RHOM castmate

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, recently made a shocking revelation about their marriage while also admitting to 'sleeping with' The Real Housewives of Miami castmate, Adriana de Moura. The Brazilian actress also alleged that Lemigova's behavior changed due to new friendships.Over the past few weeks, controversy has followed Julia Lemigova over her RHOM appearances and her friendship with Adriana. Their bond has taken a hit. Back in April, Lemigova admitted she had been warned to stay away from certain people, but she resisted. However, she said then that she saw the truth more clearly, seemingly referring to her strained relationship with Adriana. Recently, during the first part of the RHOM reunion, the 59-year-old Brazilian model claimed Lemigova moved to the 'dark side' after her new friendships.&quot;I feel like when [Julia] started to be friends with Alexia [Nepola], I was fine with it... And Alexia wasn't instigating Julia, but then Marysol [Patton] got in the picture, Julia transformed herself,&quot; Adriana claimed (via PEOPLE).Lemigova, however, made a shocking revelation about what allegedly happened between her and Adriana.&quot;I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity hopefully, why we are where we are,&quot; she stated. &quot;In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.&quot;Their co-stars were shocked to hear this. Moreover, when the 53-year-old former Russian model was asked about her marriage to American tennis icon, Martina Navratilova, she said: &quot;Our marriage was not great.&quot;Backstage, Lemigova continued her revelations about Adriana, telling the host that they had slept together once and later &quot;fooled around&quot; at the Versace mansion. Adriana responded by accusing Lemigova of &quot;trying to seduce&quot; everyone and cheating on her wife.Adriana de Moura opens up about how she helped Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova adopt sonsMartina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyMartina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have been together for more than a decade, with their love story beginning long before Julia joined The Real Housewives of Miami. Navratilova famously proposed to the former Miss USSR during the 2014 US Open. Their relationship has since grown stronger, and most recently, they celebrated a new chapter by welcoming children into their lives through adoption.During the RHOM reunion, the topic of Lemigova's family life came up in a conversation with host Andy Cohen. When Andy asked Lemigova if Adriana de Moura was ever considered as a potential godmother, she firmly answered: &quot;No, she was not.&quot; The response clearly struck a nerve. &quot;That's like the deepest dagger in my heart,&quot; Adriana said. Referring to the character letters she wrote to help the couple, Adriana added:&quot;When they were trying and they needed somebody to vouch for them, I did it, not once but twice.&quot;It is still unclear if Lemigova's statement about sleeping with Adriana was entirely true. Martina Navratilova is yet to comment on the revelations.