Days after controversial Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner claim, Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev strongly shut down by Cincinnati Open director

The Cincinnati Open tournament director dismissed claims that he and his fellow directors would do anything to give Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz an edge over others by slowing down the courts. This came after Roger Federer and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev questioned the court and ball speed.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the most spectacular players in the men's domain, recorded a combined 52-2 record at the four majors. 2025 was the second consecutive season they've split the four Slams, redefining the sport by displaying exceptional skill and consistency.

However, their unmatched flair has garnered criticisms from the legendary Swiss Roger Federer, who noted that the tournament directors have shown favoritism and slowed down the courts to increase the chances of Sinner and Alcaraz advancing to the finals. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev added fuel to the fire, admitting that he hates the uniformity across the surfaces.

Slamming the controversial claims, the Cincinnati Open director revealed that he and his fellow directors would never do anything to give Sinner and Alcaraz an edge over other players.

"Trying to create something that benefits certain players never goes through our head - not even close. We were fast, and we had Sinner and Alcaraz [in the final]. For the three years I've been doing this in Cincinnati, the players have come back to me that they feel fast," Bob Moran said. (via BBC)

He said:

"What we were really striving for this year was consistency throughout the swing. When they hit the States, in Washington DC, through to the US Open. We all decided that we wanted to be in that medium-fast to fast range. Our goal - consistent speeds, consistent ball - and that's what we are being told by the players they want."

Jannik Sinner retired from the third round of the Shanghai Masters, while Alcaraz walked away with the title after trouncing Taylor Fritz in the finals.

Jannik Sinner issued a firm response after controversial comments about favoritism

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner broke into the upper echelon of men's tennis in 2021, after winning four titles, advancing to a Masters final, and reaching the top 10. He continued his dominance in the following years, adding 21 ATP Tour-level singles titles to his resume.

He and his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, have been the top players on the tour since last year, but their prominence has recently been called into question by Federer and Zverev. Addressing the criticisms during the Shanghai Masters, the Italian said that he and the Spaniard don’t make the courts; they just play their best tennis regardless of the surface.

You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts. It's not our decision. We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different," he said in a press conference.

"I've played some great tennis even when it was faster courts. But I'm not making the courts, you know, so I just try to adapt and play my best tennis I can, and that's it," Sinner added.

According to statistics, court pace has become faster compared to the last time regular data was provided in 2017.

