Alexander Zverev echoes Roger Federer, boldly slams favoritism towards Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz at Shanghai Masters

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has shared his thoughts on the slower court speed at the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters after Roger Federer's views. He highlighted tournament directors' favoritism towards Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The German star has now advanced to the Round of 32 at the Shanghai Masters.Alexander Zverev, who is the winner of 24 ATP Tour titles in singles and two in the doubles category, defeated former World No. 76 Valentin Royer in the Round of 64 at the 14th edition of the Shanghai Masters.The Hamburg native has reflected on the similarity between the court speed across all surfaces. He also expressed his concern about the tournament directors' partiality towards the top two stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.Furthermore, Zverev shed light on his discontent regarding the similar playing conditions following Swiss legend Roger Federer's court speed views. He mentioned via Christian's Court's recent X post:&quot;I hate when [court speeds are] the same. And I know that the tournament directors are going towards that direction because obviously they want Jannik (Sinner) and Carlos (Alcaraz) to do well every tournament...we always had different surfaces -- you couldn't play the same tennis the same way on a grass court, hard court and a clay court. Nowadays you can play almost the same way on every surface.&quot;The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Alexander Zverev, will lock horns with former World No. 42 Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32.Alexander Zverev emphasized his views following Roger Federer's thoughts regarding court speed and its similarityAlexander Zverev and Roger Federer at the Exhibition Game—Roger Federer v Alexander Zverev—Source: GettyDuring his special appearance on the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast at the 2025 Laver Cup, the Swiss legend, Roger Federer, who is one of the founders of the Cup, reflected on his thoughts regarding the court speed theory.&quot;Back in the day only 12 tournaments counted. So everybody would play on their favorite surface and then they wouldn't sometimes meet, and those were the best matches, when you have the attacker against the retriever.&quot;And now everyone plays similar. It's because the tournament directors have allowed, with the ball speed and the court speed, that every week is basically the same,&quot; he shared (1:21:42 onwards)Before continuing his Asian swing, Zverev played for Team Europe at the 2025 Laver Cup, losing to Team World, which featured Taylor Fritz and other elite players.