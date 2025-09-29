  • home icon
  Tennis
  "Never losing to Alexander Zverev even in his flop era" - Fans amused by Daniil Medvedev extending win-streak against German with China Open drubbing

"Never losing to Alexander Zverev even in his flop era" - Fans amused by Daniil Medvedev extending win-streak against German with China Open drubbing

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 29, 2025 20:34 GMT
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev [L] and Alexander Zverev [R] | Source: Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev got the better of Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at the 2025 China Open. After the Russian's dominant win over the German, fans shared their reactions, further highlighting his impressive streak against the German star.

Medvedev, with 20 ATP Tour singles titles to his name, commenced his Asian swing at the Hangzhou Open after losing in the first round at the US Open. He concluded his Hangzhou Open campaign with a loss in the quarterfinals and has now reached the semifinals of the 2025 China Open.

Medvedev's quarterfinals win over Zverev in China garnered humorous and lighthearted reactions from fans who shared their thoughts on his win streak against the German, despite his poor form.

The tennis enthusiasts shared in response Tennis Channel's post on X, which had mentioned:

"Medvedev defeats Zverev for the fourteenth time in his career 💪"

A fan wrote:

"Never losing to Zverev even in his flop era 🔥🤩"

Another added:

"Medvedev be like "I got 99 Problems and Zverev ain’t one of them""

Another fan mentioned:

"OMDS even in his worst year he owns Zverev 🤣"
Another fan wrote:

"Medvedev can play the worst tennis of his life, then finds his form when he sees Zverev."

Another added:

"Medvedev can barely win a match all year but can still get up to knock out “#3 ranked” Zverev. We love to see it"

In his next match, Medvedev will lock horns with American youngster Learner Tien.

Daniil Medvedev reflects on his quarterfinal performance at the 2025 China Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev revealed his positive thoughts after his win against Alexander Zverev. While highlighting his dominance in the match, he further shared that he was content with his victory.

"I played great, I was controlling the game pretty well. I felt like I had all the chances. He had only, I think, one game on my serve where he put a lot of pressure on me and luckily I made a great game to save it. I think I put a lot of pressure on him, played great and I'm happy to win," he mentioned via the ATP Tour's official site.

Medvedev is currently leading his head-to-head against Zverev, which stands at 14-7. He has beaten the German in each of their last five matches.

