"I love my 2 daughters, I love my wife" - Daniil Medvedev says he won't care if tennis career gets affected by his growing family amid form struggles

Daniil Medvedev made his feelings known about his love for his daughters, revealing that he won't care if his tennis career is impacted by his growing family. The Russian has two daughters, Alisa and Victoria, with his wife, Daria Medvedeva.

Medvedev's latest appearance on the court was during the first round of the China Open at the Diamond Court in Beijing. Here, he locked horns with Cameron Norrie and dominated the latter, claiming an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win. Following this clash, he sat for a post-match press conference, where he responded to questions surrounding the ins and outs of his game and his personal life.

After having his first daughter in October 2022, he welcomed his second daughter, Victoria, in January this year, and with his growing family, he was asked about how much of a distraction it has been for him amid his form struggles. Answering this, he said that even if his tennis gets affected due to his growing family, it won't be a problem for him.

"So I don't have an answer to your question about expanding family. I definitely love my two daughters, I love my wife. It's not a problem for me. Even if I play somehow tennis worse because I have a second daughter, I'm happy about it and I don't care. For sure I was concerned. I'm still concerned. I'm trying to find a way to show everyone that I'm capable of doing big things again," said Daniil Medevedev.

So far, the Russian hasn't bagged any title in the 2025 tennis season and is currently scheduled to compete in the second round of the China Open against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Daniil Medvedev makes his feelings known about his upcoming match against Davidovich Fokina

During his presser, Daniil Medvedev was also questioned about his upcoming clash against Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the China Open. Sharing his thoughts about this showdown, he admitted that his opponent is in better form and said that if he wanted to beat him, he would need to be at his best. Calling Fokina a strong player, the Russian said:

"To be honest, usually I feel like I like to play in a way against him. I think my game matches up against his. He's in a better, let's call it, form right now. I don't know. It's not even about the points. He had probably more victories lately than I did. Got unlucky in Washington. Playing great. Actually we played a serious exhibition match and I won. I will try to play my best. He's a very strong player. I know if I want to beat him, I need to be at my best, and I'll try to do it," said Daniil Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, recently shared an adorable glimpse of a day out with her daughters, Alisa and Victoria.

