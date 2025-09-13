PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shares adorable glimpse of day out with daughters Alisa and Victoria

Daniil Medvedev was left frustrated after he was defeated in the first round of the 2025 US Open. However, spending quality time with his wife, Daria, and their two daughters, Alisa and Victoria, should help him get over the loss. Alisa was born in October 2022 and Victoria was born in January 2025.
On Friday, an adorable glimpse of the Medvedev family hit the internet. In her new Instagram story, Daria was seen pushing a stroller with their two young children nestled inside. Daria was in a striped long-sleeve top and denim shorts.
Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, is from Moscow. She played competitive tennis as a junior, but due to persistent injuries, she retired at the age of 17-18. After stepping off the court, she studied journalism at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
The couple met as teenagers and reconnected in 2014. They tied the knot in September 2018. With their two daughters, the couple has settled in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Daniil Medvedev highlights importance of his wife Daria in his tennis career
Daniil Medvedev finds himself lucky that he is married to someone who has played tennis and understands the game. Being a tennis wife, one needs to adjust their timings for doing several off-field activities. Medvedev said his wife understands his routine, which he is grateful for.
"She's one of the most important members of my team," Medvedev told reporters in 2019. "It’s great that she understands tennis... She knows that we can’t go shopping before the game. Understands that I can be busy from 8 am until the evening. Perhaps it’s not easy to get used to it when you don’t understand anything in tennis. It helped me to become better as a person and a player.”
During an interview in August 2019, Daniil Medvedev admitted that after he proposed to Daria, his career took a turn for the better. He is relieved that he can focus on tennis matches while Daria looks after their family. Daria often attends Daniil Medvedev's games, especially at Grand Slam events. She was last seen in London, attending Medvedev's match at Wimbledon.
On the tennis front, Daniil Medvedev had a forgettable year. In all four Grand Slams, he suffered exits in the first or second round. He'll hope to return in high spirits when he appears for his next tournament.