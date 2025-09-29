  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Alexander Zverev
  • "Why the f**k are you laughing?" - Alexander Zverev yells at father, breaks racket in deflating Daniil Medvedev loss at China Open

"Why the f**k are you laughing?" - Alexander Zverev yells at father, breaks racket in deflating Daniil Medvedev loss at China Open

By Shyam Kamal
Published Sep 29, 2025 16:08 GMT
Alexander Zverev yells at father, breaks racket out of frustration in deflating Daniil Medvedev loss (Source: Getty)
Alexander Zverev yells at father, breaks racket out of frustration in deflating Daniil Medvedev loss (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev's campaign at the 2025 China Open came to an end on Monday with a deflating straight-sets loss to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. Zverev, the No. 2 seed, was one of the favorites in Beijing, but will now have to wait for his second title of the season.

Ad

Zverev, coming into the clash with four straight losses against Medvedev, ended up losing without much of a fight as well, making the result even worse for German. Medvedev is struggling with form too, remaining titleless in 2025 so far with a 30-19 win/loss record on the year.

This was the World No. 3's best chance to get a rare win against Daniil Medvedev, but things quickly went downhill. The opening set went 6-3 to the Russian after a poor display from his opponent, who could not control his anger at his team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In one moment, Zverev was heard yelling at his father, who also serves as his coach.

"Why the f**k are you laughing?" the World No. 3 shouted at his player's box.

In the second set, things were level until 3-3 before Medvedev broke serve to go 4-3 up. The German took out his frustration on his racket, throwing it violently on the court and letting off steam. Unfortunately, he could not turn the tide despite that, and ended up losing the second set 6-3 as well.

Ad
Ad

Daniil Medvedev will now take on Learner Tien in the semifinals, with Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur playing against each other in the other semifinal battle.

Alexander Zverev is now 7-14 against Daniil Medvedev in the head-to-head

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Following the loss at the 2025 China Open, Alexander Zverev is now losing 7-14 in the head-to-head record against Daniil Medvedev, with five losses in the last five meetings. Zverev's last win against the Russian came in 2023 at the Cincinnati Open, before which he had lost four straight matches.

Interestingly, the German was leading the head-to-head at one point, and was 4-0 in their first four matches before Medvedev grabbed his first win against the World No. 3 in 2019 at the Shanghai Masters.

About the author
Shyam Kamal

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shyam Kamal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications