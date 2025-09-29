Alexander Zverev's campaign at the 2025 China Open came to an end on Monday with a deflating straight-sets loss to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. Zverev, the No. 2 seed, was one of the favorites in Beijing, but will now have to wait for his second title of the season.
Zverev, coming into the clash with four straight losses against Medvedev, ended up losing without much of a fight as well, making the result even worse for German. Medvedev is struggling with form too, remaining titleless in 2025 so far with a 30-19 win/loss record on the year.
This was the World No. 3's best chance to get a rare win against Daniil Medvedev, but things quickly went downhill. The opening set went 6-3 to the Russian after a poor display from his opponent, who could not control his anger at his team.
In one moment, Zverev was heard yelling at his father, who also serves as his coach.
"Why the f**k are you laughing?" the World No. 3 shouted at his player's box.
In the second set, things were level until 3-3 before Medvedev broke serve to go 4-3 up. The German took out his frustration on his racket, throwing it violently on the court and letting off steam. Unfortunately, he could not turn the tide despite that, and ended up losing the second set 6-3 as well.
Daniil Medvedev will now take on Learner Tien in the semifinals, with Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur playing against each other in the other semifinal battle.
Alexander Zverev is now 7-14 against Daniil Medvedev in the head-to-head
Following the loss at the 2025 China Open, Alexander Zverev is now losing 7-14 in the head-to-head record against Daniil Medvedev, with five losses in the last five meetings. Zverev's last win against the Russian came in 2023 at the Cincinnati Open, before which he had lost four straight matches.
Interestingly, the German was leading the head-to-head at one point, and was 4-0 in their first four matches before Medvedev grabbed his first win against the World No. 3 in 2019 at the Shanghai Masters.