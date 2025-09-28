  • home icon
  • "When you pay $10 million, you should show it" - Daniil Medvedev throws new tirade against Hawk-Eye at China Open

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:42 GMT
Daniil Medvedev throws new tirade against Hawk-Eye at China Open (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev launched a new tirade against the Hawk-Eye technology used by ATP, this time at the 2025 China Open. The Russian's outburst comes one year after he called out the ATP for the same issue in Beijing in 2024.

On Sunday, Medvedev took on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16 at the ATP 500 event. After a particularly close call, the former World No. 1 wanted to see the moment replayed on the screen using Hawkeye, which was unfortunately not available to be shown.

Inconvenienced so, Medvedev calmly shared his displeasure during the next changeover with the chair umpire, sarcastically asking why the ATP paid $10 million to use Hawk-Eye if it did not work as advertised.

"Aren't the ATP paying millions of dollars to hawkeye, no? When you pay $10 million every year, you should just show it, it's okay," Medvedev said to the umpire.
At the China Open last year, Daniil Medvedev had been even more animated, calling Hawk-Eye 'so bad' to use and telling the ATP not to buy the product anymore.

"The Hawk-Eye is so bad. Just show it! Why does the ATP pay for the Hawk-Eye if we can't see it? Don't buy the Hawk-Eye, guys. It's not my sponsor," he had said during a clash vs Carlos Alcaraz.
Although he had lost back then in Beijing, he avoided the same fate this year, beating Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-3 to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev to face Alexander Zverev in China Open quarterfinals next

2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Following his win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Daniil Medvedev will next take on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2025 China Open. Zverev, seeded No. 2 in the tournament, played three sets on Sunday to beat Corentin Moutet in the Round of 16.

Should he beat Zverev, Medvedev will take on Learner Tien or Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals. With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz not playing this year, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner is the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, followed by No. 3 seed Alex de Minaur.

