"Me & Carlos Alcaraz don't make the courts" – Jannik Sinner fires back at Roger Federer & Alexander Zverev's controversial favoritism accusation

Jannik Sinner issued a strongly-worded response after Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer made controversial claims of favoritism towards him and Carlos Alcaraz. His remarks came during the ongoing Shanghai Masters.

Both Zverev and Sinner are currently competing in Shanghai, having started their campaigns in the second round after receiving first-round byes. Zverev defeated Valentin Royer 6-4, 6-4, though he also had a brief injury scare during the match.

Following his win, Zverev alleged that tournament organizers were intentionally slowing down the courts to benefit Sinner and Alcaraz. His comments mirrored those made by Roger Federer last month during the Laver Cup, when he voiced similar concerns.

Jannik Sinner has now responded to the accusations, stating that any decisions made by the tournament organizers are beyond his and Carlos Alcaraz’s control. He said:

"You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts. It's not our decision. We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different."

"I've played some great tennis even when it was faster courts. But I'm not making the courts, you know, so I just try to adapt and play my best tennis I can, and that's it," he added.

According to recent reports, the court pace index (CPI) at the Shanghai Masters has slowed from 42.4 in 2024 to 32.8 this year. Other factors, such as climate conditions and the type of tennis balls used, can also influence court speed.

