WATCH: Parker Valby breaks NCAA Record in 5000m at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships a day after winning the 10,000m

Parker Valby made an NCAA record-breaking performance in the 5000m on day 4 of the NCAA Track & Field Championships, following a triumph in the 10000m race on day 3. This was a four-day event that took place from June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

On the third day of the competition, Valby cruised to victory and claimed her fifth national title by running a 31:46.09 in the 10000m discipline. Hilda Olemomoi stood in second place with a time of 31:51.29, and Taylor Roe secured third place after clocking a time of 32:17.45. Following the win, Valby said:

"I really just love running, so I just have as much fun as I can." (via letrsrun.com)

Trending

On Day 4, Parker Valby won her sixth NCAA title and broke the collegiate record in the 5000m dash by recording a time of 14:52.18. She defeated Alabama's Hilda Olemomoi, who clocked a time of 15:10.04, and Bailey Hertenstein shared the podium with them after securing third place with a time of 15:10.98.

Parker Valby reflects on winning her sixth NCAA title

In the post-race interview with Citius Mag at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2024, Parker Valby opened up about her 5000m NCAA record-breaking run and also expressed gratitude for the incredible support of her parents.

"It's super awesome, super grateful for that and all my support system, couldn't do without anyone," Parker Valby said.

Reflecting on her performance and expectations, she added,

"It met my expectations, got the job done, got the most points that I could for my team and yeah ran a PB so that's awesome."

Valby also revealed the names of the athletes and inspirations she looked up to while she was young.

"Younger me definitely looked up to girls like, I looked up to girls like Taylor Boe and all of them, so it's honestly, it;s incredible to be like in their position and I'm just super grateful for everyone and everything that it took to get here."

The 21-year-old dominated in two consecutive days of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2024 and is now the current NCAA record holder for the indoor 5000m, and outdoor 5000m and 10000m.

Parker Valby has impressed in all of the events she has competed in so far in 2024. During the month of May, she won the 5000m event in two tournaments and the 10000m at the NCAA Division 1 East First Rounds.