"It's definitely not easy" - Four-time NCAA champion Parker Valby shares her mental process while training for the 5,000m and 10,000m races

Parker Valby shares her training mindset going into the season after breaking her 5,000m collegiate record at the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships. She believes that having fun in sports and enjoying the process is one of the most integral points to be checked.

Parker Valby, 21, competes for the University of Florida and rose to fame with her 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships 6 km performance. At the event, her new NCAA record time of 18:55.2 cemented her position as a formidable long-distance athlete. Later that year, she also registered the NCAA indoor 5,000m win in 14:56.11 at a Boston University event.

Coming into 2024, Valby snatched another NCAA title, breaking her own collegiate 5,000m record running in 14:52.79 at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships. In that event, she also swept the 3000m title. Soon after, she set a new American record by running the 10,000m in 30:50.43. That gave way to her championship record-breaking performance in the 5,000m at the SEC Championship in Gainesville.

Having etched her name in the NCAA track and field history, Valby shared her thought process, going into the next season. In an interview with CITIUS Mag, Valby talked about having fun in the races and sporting a good bond with the team and coaches.

"It’s definitely not easy, but I’m just telling myself it’s running in circles - so I’m just trying to have as much fun with it as I can and enjoy the process with my team and coaches.”

The two-time NCAA indoor gold medalist will take center stage at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, about to fling open the gates on June 5, 2024.

"As a senior, she’s phenomenal" - Coach Mike Holloway on Parker Valby

Considered one of the strongest performers in the history of Florida Gators, Parker Valby is technically a redshirt junior. Winning four NCAA championship races has made her a favorite among the coaches as well, especially UF track coach Mike Holloway.

In conversation with The Gainesville Sun, Holloway laid out a timeline of the track progress of Parker Valby.

"The average person doesn’t understand what she’s doing. Parker, as a freshman, struggled out there. As a sophomore, she was better. As a junior, she was better. As a senior, she’s phenomenal.”

At the upcoming NCAA Outdoor Championships, Valby will look to lower her best times in the 5,000m and 10,000m.