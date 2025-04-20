WATCH: Paul Juda's big moment turns into surprise proposal for girlfriend Reyna Guggino in front of massive crowd

As the 2025 NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships concluded, fans were treated to a heartwarming moment when gymnast Paul Juda proposed to his girlfriend, Reyna Guggino. The Olympic medalist led his college gymnastics team, Michigan State's men's team, to the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, earning their seventh title on Saturday, April 19, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines lifted their seventh title in front of the home crowd after scoring 332.224 to defeat Stanford, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State, and Illinois, who collected 332.061, 327.891, 326.222, 317.258, and 316.293 points, respectively. The Olympic and world championship medalist dominated the Parallel bars event on Saturday by collecting 14.200 points.

Following the win, Juda got down on his knees and popped the question to his girlfriend. The whole crowd burst into cheer as Guggino said yes while being overwhelmed with tears. The Michigan women's squad's gymnast was then seen dancing in joy as the couple shared a kiss in front of the massive home crowd.

Juda met Guggino at the University of Michigan during her recruitment visit and has been dating him since September 2020. She also traveled to Paris to cheer for him at the 2024 Olympic Games.

After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in biology, health, and society, she announced her return to the program for a fifth year in the 2025 season. Guggino contributed to her team's success in winning the NCAA title in 2021 and the Big Ten championships in 2022 and 2023. She is the only gymnast in NCAA history to lead off a rotation with a 10.0 score.

Paul Juda expresses his joy after the Paris Olympics team victory

Paul Juda of the Michigan Wolverines during the Division I Men's Gymnastics Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo via Getty Images)

Paul Juda secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the team event alongside Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Fred Richard. The American squad collected 257.793 points to follow the Japanese and Chinese squads. Following their victory, he shared his joy, stating he would reminisce about the win for a long time.

"At some point, I’m going to watch back the Olympics," Juda said, "And I want to be like, ‘OK, that was awesome. I’m really happy with that performance.'"

He also expressed his thoughts about his participation in the 2028 Games.

"You don’t have to make any four-year decisions right now," Juda added. ""So I’m taking it one day at a time." (via USAtoday.com)

Paul Juda also helped the American team to win a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships.

