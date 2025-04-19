Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS dance partner Rylee Arnold shares highlights of weekend getaway with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared adorable sneak peeks of her weekend getaway with her boyfriend and NFL star, Walker Lyons. Arnold recently pulled out of the DWTS tour after sustaining an ankle injury.

Nedoroscik was offered participation in DWTS after his stellar campaign at the Paris Olympics, where he helped his team win a bronze medal in the team all-around event. He also bagged an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event. Nedoroscik was paired with Rylee Arnold in DWTS, and they reached the finals of the show, ending up in the fourth place.

Days after the conclusion of the show, they reunited on the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7. However, amid this, Arnold's journey ended early after she sustained an ankle injury during her dance rehearsals. Post-injury, she has been spending time with her family and her boyfriend.

Most recently, she shared glimpses of spending the weekend with her boyfriend on Instagram, which included adorable selfies of the couple enjoying a baseball game. She also shared a picture of her cycling, holding hands, and a mirror selfie of her working out.

The post's caption read:

"Dump from last weekend with my favorite 🥹❤️‍🔥 love him!!! @walkerlyons."

Shortly ahead of this, she shared glimpses of spending her off-time with her nieces.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about her DWTS tour being cut short

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, injured her ankle during the Salt Lake City stop of the DWTS Tour. Days after the injury, after undergoing an MRI, she revealed her doctor's advice on April 9, announcing the premature end of her tour. She shared the update on her Instagram handle, saying:

"Sadly, my doctor did not okay me to get back to dancing right now and I will not be returning for the extension of the tour which is just so sad. I’m going to be resting and healing at this time to make sure that my ankle properly gets healed and returns back to the way it was."

During her injury, Arnold received adorable gestures from her nieces. She uploaded a picture of them on her Instagram story, where they were seen helping her after her injury. Feeling emotional with this gesture, the pro dancer wrote in the caption:

"My girls helping me after the injury, they are the best and kept the spirit up for me❤️‍🩹🥹"

Meanwhile, Stephen Nedoroscik will continue to co-host the show.

