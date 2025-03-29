Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold gets emotional witnessing nieces' heartfelt gesture amid injury

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared an emotional post after receiving a sweet gesture from her nieces amid her injury. Arnold is currently performing as a pro dancer in the DWTS tour.

Nedoroscik became a part of the Dancing With the Stars show after his incredible performance at the Paris Olympics. The Team USA gymnast delivered a historical performance by helping his team win a bronze medal for the first time in 16 years by registering the highest score of 14.866 in the team all-around event. He also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse team by scoring 15.300 points.

Following this, he accepted the proposal of being a dancer at the DWTS, where he was paired with Arnold. The duo reached the finals last year and ended up in fourth place. Days after the final, they reunited at the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7. Amid this, Arnold recently sustained an injury after twisting her ankle while performing on the tour.

While she is currently resting, she recently shared a glimpse of an adorable gesture she received from her nieces. Rylee Arnold shared a picture on her Instagram story where her two little nieces were seen helping her after her injury. Getting emotional with the gesture, the 19-year-old wrote in her story:

"My girls helping me after the injury, they are the best and kept the spirit up for me❤️‍🩹🥹"

Along with performing at the DWTS tour, Stephen Nedoroscik is also the co-host of the show.

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, opened up about her injury amid tour

In the most recent stop of the DWTS tour in Salt Lake City, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, injured her ankle while dancing and couldn't complete the show. Shortly after this unfortunate incident, she opened up about her injury, sharing an update with her fans on social media. She revealed that she hasn't broken her ankle; however, she needs to take time for it to heal, and she can return to the show. Stephen Nedoroscik's partner said via Instagram video post,

“Hi guys, I just wanted to give you guys a quick update. I'm sure you've heard or probably saw (that) last night at the Salt Lake City show, I injured and sprained my ankle in one of my dances and was not able to continue dancing and doing my dances for the rest of the show. But good news, it is not broken, it is sprained. But I just need to take this time to heal and make sure that I can return back to the show,"

She concluded the video by opening up about her passion to return to the show and said that she will do anything in her power to make a comeback.

Stephen Nedoroscik is expected to return to gymnastics later this year after the DWTS tour wraps up in late April.

