“I need to take this time to heal” - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares an update after injuring her ankle on tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, recently suffered an injury while performing on the DWTS Tour. The dancer twisted her ankle in Salt Lake City and has now given fans an update about her condition.

Ad

Nedoroscik and Arnold were one of the most popular pairings on DWTS season 33. While the duo struggled in their initial performances on the show, they quickly found their rhythm, eventually making it to the finals, where they finished fourth. After wrapping up their Dancing With The Stars campaign, the duo have both been performing on the DWTS Tour.

On the most recent stop of the DWTS Tour, Arnold injured her ankle midway through the dances and was unable to complete the show. Taking to Instagram, the dancer has now shared an injury update with fans, explaining that she hasn't broken her ankle.

Ad

Trending

“Hi guys, I just wanted to give you guys a quick update. I'm sure you've heard or probably saw (that) last night at the Salt Lake City show, I injured and sprained my ankle in one of my dances and was not able to continue dancing and doing my dances for the rest of the show. But good news, it is not broken, it is sprained. But I just need to take this time to heal and make sure that I can return back to the show.”

Ad

Arnold went on to explain that she would be missing the Salt Lake City show scheduled for March 28, as well as the Las Vegas and Temecula shows that will take place on March 29 and March 30. She will be replaced by dancer Kailyn Rogers.

Rylee Arnold ended the video by emphasizing her focus on getting back to the stage, saying,

“I am determined to get better and I want to do everything in my power to get back to you guys and to perform for all of you. This tour has seriously been so amazing and I cannot wait to get back on that stage.”

Ad

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold share a glimpse of their DWTS Tour antics with Pasha Pashkov

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold on the DWTS Tour (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold were impressive in their performances on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars. While the duo began their season with a low score of 21, they went on to end on a high, posting a perfect score in their final routine on the show.

Ad

Now, as the duo participates in the DWTS Tour, they are making the most of their time together with their fellow castmates. Most recently, Nedoroscik and Arnold teamed up with Pasha Pashkov to pay a nod to the former’s gymnastics skills, as the three of them formed a ‘horse’ together.

Outside of Dancing With The Stars, Stephen Nedoroscik is best known for his skills on the pommel horse in men's gymnastics, where he is an Olympic bronze medalist. With the DWTS Tour wrapping up in late April, fans can expect Nedoroscik to return to gymnastics later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback