Stephen Nedroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend makes feelings known as she gets ready for hometown show

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold is more than ready for the next stop of the DWTS Tour. The soon-to-be 20-year-old choreographer will be visiting her hometown in Utah as a part of the DWTS tour.

Arnold uploaded a video on Instagram to show her preparations for the same. The choreographer was excited about the upcoming visit as she wrote in the caption:

"Ready for the hometown show!!! So so excited Utah!!!🥰✨🤍 @dwtstourofficial"

Interestingly, Arnold was not the only one excited about her hometown visit. The official Instagram page of the DWTS tour also expressed excitement in the form of emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥"

Even Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, couldn't help but admire her looks as he dropped a one-word reaction in the comments section.

"Hot!" he wrote.

Screengrab of Walker Lyons' comments on Rylee Arnold's Instagram post [Image Source: Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

A few weeks ago, Arnold got featured in Vogue magazine. The choreographer was excited as she posted on Instagram:

"So this is insane!!!! Got to work with my dream brand and be featured in vogue. what is life?!?!"

An equally enthusiastic Lyons wrote in the comments section:

"Gf in vogue"

Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons have been dating each other for a while but made their relationship public in October 2024.

Rylee Arnold talks about how Walker Lyons took care of her diabetes condition

Rylee Arnold reveals how Walker Lyons took care of her diabetes condition [Image Source: Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

Rylee Arnold has been vocal about her Type 1 diabetes condition. The young choreographer also revealed how Walker Lyons unexpectedly took care of her delicate condition.

In a podcast session on Scrubbing in with Tanya Rad and Becca Riley, Arnold discussed how Lyons is aware of her condition.

"Yeah. No, I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is. So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom," she said.

“So he knows my blood sugar at all times. Sometimes he'll be like, I just like checked your blood sugar today for fun. I'm like, that's cute.It's like the new check your location. Yeah, instead of location, it's blood sugar. But yeah, no. So he basically knows everything,” Arnold added.

Rylee Arnold is busy with the DWTS tour, where Stephen Nedoroscik is the co-host. The tour will wrap up by mid-April.

