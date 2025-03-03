  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons gushes over her latest feature on Vogue

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons gushes over her latest feature on Vogue

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Mar 03, 2025 11:36 GMT
Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons
Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons; All sources - Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold reacted to her feature in Vogue magazine and later received praise from her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. Arnold and Lyons have been together since October 2024.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold made waves with their performances in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. They soared past rival pairs and reached the final stage, clinching the fourth position. Their friendship forged on the reality show continues to shine as the two often feature in each other's social media posts.

Moreover, Nedoroscik and Arnold also share frames with their partners, Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons. Arnold and Lyons met through a family member and began dating in October 2024, and have since frequently shared pictures and videos together, supporting each other in their career endeavors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Arnold made it to the Vogue cover, a milestone achievement she celebrated in an Instagram post with the caption:

"So this is insane!!!! Got to work with my dream brand and be featured in vogue. what is life?!?!"
Ad

Her boyfriend, Walker Lyons took to the comment section and wrote:

"Gf in vogue"
Walker Lyons gushes over Rylee Arnold&#039;s Vogue feature; Instagram - @ryleearnold1
Walker Lyons gushes over Rylee Arnold's Vogue feature; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

In an interview from 2024, Arnold hilariously shared how Lyons needed Stephen Nedoroscik's 'stamp of approval' for dating Rylee

Ad
"I need Stephen's stamp of approval, don't I? But from what I've told [him], Stephen's like, ‘Yeah. He's an amazing guy,’’ and he is, so it’s good,” Arnold said (as quoted by US Weekly).

On Valentine's Day this year, she posted an adorable picture carousel of the couple, captioning:

"My love, Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"
Ad

The series was a combination of loved-up selfies in different settings. Among that was a slide featuring Lyons with 'Will You Be My Valentine?' written on a paper.

Rylee Arnold made feelings known about double date with Stephen Nedoroscik & Tess - "This is probably the top date night"

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - (Source: Getty)
Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - (Source: Getty)

After stepping on the tour, Arnold talked about her failed dates. Soon after, on October 27, 2024, she launched her relationship with USC Trojans football player Walker Lyons with a picture of them cozied up on the field. Shortly after, she and Lyons accompanied Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, for the premiere of 'Wicked'.

Ad

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Arnold said the date topped her list.

"I dont know, this is probably the top date night we'll ever have and it's with Stephen and Tess too, so, it's so fun. Yes, it's a double date."

Talking about the first red carpet appearance with her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner said:

"Literally, this is so fun, so amazing. Literally like the fact that I'm here right now and I got to bring Walker to see this movie, and I am literally so excited."

Arnold is performing on the Dancing With the Stars tour with fellow choreographers Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Brandon Armstrong, and others.

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी