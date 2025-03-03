Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons gushes over her latest feature on Vogue

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold reacted to her feature in Vogue magazine and later received praise from her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. Arnold and Lyons have been together since October 2024.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold made waves with their performances in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. They soared past rival pairs and reached the final stage, clinching the fourth position. Their friendship forged on the reality show continues to shine as the two often feature in each other's social media posts.

Moreover, Nedoroscik and Arnold also share frames with their partners, Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons. Arnold and Lyons met through a family member and began dating in October 2024, and have since frequently shared pictures and videos together, supporting each other in their career endeavors.

Recently, Arnold made it to the Vogue cover, a milestone achievement she celebrated in an Instagram post with the caption:

"So this is insane!!!! Got to work with my dream brand and be featured in vogue. what is life?!?!"

Her boyfriend, Walker Lyons took to the comment section and wrote:

"Gf in vogue"

Walker Lyons gushes over Rylee Arnold's Vogue feature; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

In an interview from 2024, Arnold hilariously shared how Lyons needed Stephen Nedoroscik's 'stamp of approval' for dating Rylee

"I need Stephen's stamp of approval, don't I? But from what I've told [him], Stephen's like, ‘Yeah. He's an amazing guy,’’ and he is, so it’s good,” Arnold said (as quoted by US Weekly).

On Valentine's Day this year, she posted an adorable picture carousel of the couple, captioning:

"My love, Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"

The series was a combination of loved-up selfies in different settings. Among that was a slide featuring Lyons with 'Will You Be My Valentine?' written on a paper.

Rylee Arnold made feelings known about double date with Stephen Nedoroscik & Tess - "This is probably the top date night"

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - (Source: Getty)

After stepping on the tour, Arnold talked about her failed dates. Soon after, on October 27, 2024, she launched her relationship with USC Trojans football player Walker Lyons with a picture of them cozied up on the field. Shortly after, she and Lyons accompanied Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, for the premiere of 'Wicked'.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Arnold said the date topped her list.

"I dont know, this is probably the top date night we'll ever have and it's with Stephen and Tess too, so, it's so fun. Yes, it's a double date."

Talking about the first red carpet appearance with her boyfriend, Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner said:

"Literally, this is so fun, so amazing. Literally like the fact that I'm here right now and I got to bring Walker to see this movie, and I am literally so excited."

Arnold is performing on the Dancing With the Stars tour with fellow choreographers Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Brandon Armstrong, and others.

