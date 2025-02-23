"I'm the luckiest"- Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold’s boyfriend Walker Lyons gushes over latest photoshoot amid DWTS tour

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently earned a sponsorship deal while she is on the DWTS tour. The latter's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, gushed over her for this new achievement.

Arnold made her relationship public with Lyons in October 2024 by sharing a cute picture with him on Instagram. Ever since then, the couple never shies away from showing off their love for each other on social media. Most recently, the 19-year-old shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle, announcing her new partnership with FP Movement, which is a brand focused on fitness, wellness, and happiness.

They design comfortable clothing for athletes, dancers, and more. Arnold in her pictures donned their black tank top and comfortable grey sweatpants while striking dance poses. Along with this, she also wore a lavender-colored tracksuit. She added a caption that read:

"A pinch me moment for sure!! Truly so grateful for the things I get to do in this life 🥹🫶🏼"

Exuding pride in his girlfriend, Lyons wrote a short yet sweet comment under this post that read:

"Proud."

Walker Lyons’ comment on Instagram

Following this, he added another comment gushing over his girlfriend that read:

"im the luckiest 😍😍😍"

Walker Lyons’ comment on Instagram

Rylee is serving as a pro dancer in the Dancing With The Stars tour while Stephen Nedoroscik is a co-host of the tour and will be a part of the show in all 68 cities. He and Arnold paired up for the 33rd season of the show, where they performed several impressive dance routines and reached the finals too. However, they only earned a fourth-place finish.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold made her feelings known about her boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently attended the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball, where she opened up about her feelings for her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, while delivering a speech. She said that he makes her feel very special, and they met through a lot of mutual friends. Calling him a great guy, she said:

"There were so many crazy coincidences that actually brought us together. But we have a lot of mutual friends so that’s kind of how we started talking in the beginning. But honestly, he’s just such a great guy, I really found a good one who makes me feel so special. And we have so much fun together," Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner said.

Arnold and Lyons recently celebrated Valentine's Day together in the most adorable way, as the pro dancer shared several glimpses on her Instagram story, showing off the cute gestures that her boyfriend did for her. Not just them, Stephen Nedoroscik also shared a cute Valentine's Day dinner with his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

