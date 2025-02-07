"Missing him"- Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold gushes over boyfriend Walker Lyons as he shares glimpses of January

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently gushed over her boyfriend, Walker Lyons' pictures. The 19-year-old announced her relationship with Lyons to the public in October 2024.

Nedoroscik and Arnold had a successful campaign on the reality TV show Dancing With the Stars in 2024, where they delivered impressive performances and reached the finals of the show. However, the duo earned a fourth-place finish and is currently a part of the DWTS tour, where the gymnast is the co-host and Arnold is a pro dancer.

In the entire journey, the latter has had the support of her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, who is a USC football player. Arnold recently showered love on Instagram by commenting on his post and resharing one of the photos. The post consisted of a series of pictures of himself at the gym and cute pictures of him posing with Arnold, showcasing the highlights of January.

Reposting one of their adorable pictures on her Instagram story, where they shared a warm kiss, Rylee wrote:

"Missing him🥹😭 "

She also shared multiple sweet comments under the post, which read:

"First comment"

"I’m so obsessed with these 😻😻"

"You are perfect."

Recently, Lyons also visited Arnold during her tour, and the latter shared updates of his visit on Instagram. She uploaded several pictures with him and wrote in the caption:

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I'm the happiest girl ever🥹❤️‍🔥"

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold opened up about his boyfriend's sweet gesture regarding her health condition

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, once revealed how her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, takes care of her Type 1 diabetes in the podcast 'Scrubbing In with Tanya Rad and Becca Tiley.' The dancer revealed that he is always aware of her blood sugar level, and she had given him all the training. Revealing if Lyons needed to know anything about her health as a partner, the 19-year-old said:

"Yeah. No, I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is," said Arnold. "So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom," said Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner.

She added:

“So he knows my blood sugar at all times. Sometimes he'll be like, I just like checked your blood sugar today for fun. I'm like, that's cute.It's like the new check your location. Yeah, instead of location, it's blood sugar. But yeah, no. So he basically knows everything.”

Stephen Nedoroscik met Arnold's boyfriend for the first time while practicing for the DWTS show. Following this, they went on a double date together with the gymnast and his long-time girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

