Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold gushes over boyfriend Walker Lyons' special gesture amid DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold captured her boyfriend Walker Lyons sporting a t-shirt with her face printed on it, as he touched down at a DWTS tour stop. Arnold recently wished Lyons on his birthday with an adorable picture dump.

Olympic medalist, Stephen Nedoroscik, and professional dancer, Rylee Arnold, crossed paths at Dancing With the Stars as they partnered to compete in the reality show. Winning hearts and scores, the duo blazed through to the finals, eventually finishing in fourth place. After that, the former started co-hosting the DWTS tour while Arnold joined other choreographers on the stage.

Amid the tour, the professional dancer gets frequent surprises from her boyfriend and football tight end, Walker Lyons. In a recent Instagram story, the 19-year-old shared a photo of him wearing a t-shirt featuring her pictures and name.

"He's here!!!!" captioned Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee in the first story.

In the second one, Arnold shared a selfie with the USC Trojans player, captioning:

"His shirt"

Rylee Arnold gushes over Walker Lyons' special gesture; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

The tour stopped in Kansas on March 15 before heading to Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado on March 16.

Arnold recently wished her boyfriend a birthday with a compilation of pictures from their fun day out.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you," Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner captioned.

On Lyons' special day, he received a big whiteboard with pictures of their memorable moments, from the time they started dating to the present day. He shared the picture of Arnold admiring the gift and wrote,

"The best"

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold revealed that her boyfriend Walker Lyons was her biggest supporter

In Picture: Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold performed on the finale night at the Dancing With the Stars with their families in attendance. After clinching the fourth finish, the dancing pair candidly spoke to a publication in a stage-side interview, talking about their upcoming plans and their DWTS journey.

Arnold also shared how her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, has been her biggest supporter since they started dating.

"So special, he is one of my biggest supporters in life and...he's just a special one and I'm just so grateful for him." (beginning 1:54)

Notably, Arnold was also a participant in the 32nd edition of the DWTS, where she paired with social media personality, Harry Jowsey.

