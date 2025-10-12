  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia adorably interviews Gabby Thomas at second edition of Athlos NYC

WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia adorably interviews Gabby Thomas at second edition of Athlos NYC

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:00 GMT
Serena Wiliams, Alexis Ohanian, Olympia and Gabby Thomas
Serena Wiliams, Alexis Ohanian, Olympia and Gabby Thomas; All sources - Getty

Serena Williams's daughter, Olympia, adorably interviewed Gabby Thomas as both attended the second edition of Athlos, which took place on October 10, 2025. Thomas, who won a silver medal in the 200m event in 2024, was sidelined this year due to a health setback.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, has often been vocal about how track and field doesn't get the required attention year-round, except in the Olympic year and at the World Championships. He recognized the gap in the women’s domain and launched the female-only Athlos in 2024 with the support of his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

The first edition featured World and Olympic champions, with Gabby Thomas as the headliner, who also played an integral role as a co-advisor-owner of the league. Fresh off her triple gold medal-winning performance, the 200m specialist ran in her signature event but finished in silver behind Brittany Brown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This year, although she skipped participation due to an Achilles tendon injury, she remained deeply involved in the league’s development. She even met the host’s daughter, who interviewed her adorably, shyly avoiding eye contact with the sprinter.

"Do you like Athlos?" asked Olympia.
"I love Athlos. Athlos is my favorite women's sporting event of all time," Thomas replied.

The eight-year-old then went off topic and asked:

Ad
"What's your favorite color?"

Thomas replied ‘pink,’ and when the question was returned to Olympia, she replied ‘purple.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia then asked:

"What's your favorite animal?"
"Cheetah, because they're fast," the Olympian responded.

When the little one was asked the same, she replied:

"A tiger. I like them, they're stripey."
Ad

This year, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, introduced instant payout for podium winners and even announced a $250,000 bonus for world records.

Serena Williams' daughter ran the track at last year's Athlos and Alexis Ohanian couldn't help but gush about it

Ohanian and Olympia at the Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Ohanian and Olympia at the Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who met at a hotel in 2015 and began dating shortly after, tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Olympia, into the world the same year. Olympia has shown an interest in sports, especially golf, and has even become the youngest co-owner of two sporting teams.

Ad

When she ran the track for fun during the first edition of Athlos in 2024, Ohanian gushed about it and highlighted how the league provided youth tickets to encourage more youngsters to engage in sports.

"She runs NY. Olympia had such a good time she asked to run the track at the end and I had to oblige. We gifted dozens of NY track youth tickets to this event because these kids deserve to be part of history - if they can see a professional path, everything changes," he tweeted.
Ad

In response to the tweet, a fan noted that the eight-year-old has the athletic physique of her mother. To which, the tech mogul replied:

"Thankfully"

Ohanian often spends time with his girls, Olympia and Adira, especially making pancakes for breakfast, steaks, or other meat dishes.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications