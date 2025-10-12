WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia adorably interviews Gabby Thomas at second edition of Athlos NYC

Serena Williams's daughter, Olympia, adorably interviewed Gabby Thomas as both attended the second edition of Athlos, which took place on October 10, 2025. Thomas, who won a silver medal in the 200m event in 2024, was sidelined this year due to a health setback. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, has often been vocal about how track and field doesn't get the required attention year-round, except in the Olympic year and at the World Championships. He recognized the gap in the women’s domain and launched the female-only Athlos in 2024 with the support of his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.The first edition featured World and Olympic champions, with Gabby Thomas as the headliner, who also played an integral role as a co-advisor-owner of the league. Fresh off her triple gold medal-winning performance, the 200m specialist ran in her signature event but finished in silver behind Brittany Brown. This year, although she skipped participation due to an Achilles tendon injury, she remained deeply involved in the league’s development. She even met the host’s daughter, who interviewed her adorably, shyly avoiding eye contact with the sprinter.&quot;Do you like Athlos?&quot; asked Olympia. &quot;I love Athlos. Athlos is my favorite women's sporting event of all time,&quot; Thomas replied. The eight-year-old then went off topic and asked:&quot;What's your favorite color?&quot;Thomas replied ‘pink,’ and when the question was returned to Olympia, she replied ‘purple.Serena Williams' daughter Olympia then asked:&quot;What's your favorite animal?&quot;&quot;Cheetah, because they're fast,&quot; the Olympian responded. When the little one was asked the same, she replied:&quot;A tiger. I like them, they're stripey.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis year, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, introduced instant payout for podium winners and even announced a $250,000 bonus for world records. Serena Williams' daughter ran the track at last year's Athlos and Alexis Ohanian couldn't help but gush about itOhanian and Olympia at the Athlos NYC - Source: GettySerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who met at a hotel in 2015 and began dating shortly after, tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Olympia, into the world the same year. Olympia has shown an interest in sports, especially golf, and has even become the youngest co-owner of two sporting teams. When she ran the track for fun during the first edition of Athlos in 2024, Ohanian gushed about it and highlighted how the league provided youth tickets to encourage more youngsters to engage in sports.&quot;She runs NY. Olympia had such a good time she asked to run the track at the end and I had to oblige. We gifted dozens of NY track youth tickets to this event because these kids deserve to be part of history - if they can see a professional path, everything changes,&quot; he tweeted. In response to the tweet, a fan noted that the eight-year-old has the athletic physique of her mother. To which, the tech mogul replied:&quot;Thankfully&quot;Ohanian often spends time with his girls, Olympia and Adira, especially making pancakes for breakfast, steaks, or other meat dishes.