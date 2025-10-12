'Formula 1 of track and field' - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals grand plans for next edition of Athlos after massive success

Alexis Ohanian is all set for the next edition of the much-talked-about ATHLOS meet. After hosting two successful editions of the all-female track meet in 2024 and 2025, respectively, the co-founder of Reddit is planning to make ATHLOS bigger and better.In a video shared on his X account [formerly Twitter], Alexis Ohanian talked about his plans for next year's ATHLOS, which will extend to multiple meets in various cities. Ohanian also mentioned that he wants to transform ATHLOS into an F1-style league.Ohanian explained in the video excerpt shared on his X account,&quot;Our plan for next year, we've announced, it'll be a team-based track and field league. We're gonna have multiple meets in major cities. Think of it like the Formula 1 of track and field. Companies like Mercedes and Ferrari, they have F1 cars, they have tons of money, they spend tons of money basically on marketing. You could think of some great apparel brands that wanna be associated with speed and excellence. So imagine those as teams.&quot; The current edition of ATHLOS was hosted successfully at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on October 10. 42 female athletes participated in seven events, including the women's long jump event, which was held at Times Square.When Alexis Ohanian revealed the real reason behind launching ATHLOS meet Alexis Ohanian reveals his thoughts behind launching ATHLOS meet [Image Source : Getty] Alexis Ohanian previously shared his thoughts about launching the ATHLOS meet. In his conversation with the 'First Take' show hosted by Stephen A Smith, Ohanian remarked, &quot;These athletes are incredible. They are the top-viewed sport during the Olympics, and then for some reason, they disappeared, and just like I saw women's soccer five years ago starting Angel City, I saw an opportunity to make these women the superstars they are on the biggest stage possible year-round. So, this is the least they deserve, and we're building a Formula 1 for track and field. We want to make this sport a top-flight sport year-round.&quot;Inspired by the success of a female-dominated sports club, Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, Alexis Ohanian decided to launch a female-only track meet, which would redefine the sport of track and field.Initially named the 776 Invitational, the track meet was eventually renamed ATHLOS. The first edition was held on September 26, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. Following popular demand, field events were introduced this year through the women's long jump.