  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • 'Formula 1 of track and field' - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals grand plans for next edition of Athlos after massive success

'Formula 1 of track and field' - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals grand plans for next edition of Athlos after massive success

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:37 GMT
2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian shares his plans for next year's ATHLOS meet [Image Source : Getty]

Alexis Ohanian is all set for the next edition of the much-talked-about ATHLOS meet. After hosting two successful editions of the all-female track meet in 2024 and 2025, respectively, the co-founder of Reddit is planning to make ATHLOS bigger and better.

Ad

In a video shared on his X account [formerly Twitter], Alexis Ohanian talked about his plans for next year's ATHLOS, which will extend to multiple meets in various cities. Ohanian also mentioned that he wants to transform ATHLOS into an F1-style league.

Ohanian explained in the video excerpt shared on his X account,

"Our plan for next year, we've announced, it'll be a team-based track and field league. We're gonna have multiple meets in major cities. Think of it like the Formula 1 of track and field. Companies like Mercedes and Ferrari, they have F1 cars, they have tons of money, they spend tons of money basically on marketing. You could think of some great apparel brands that wanna be associated with speed and excellence. So imagine those as teams."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The current edition of ATHLOS was hosted successfully at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on October 10. 42 female athletes participated in seven events, including the women's long jump event, which was held at Times Square.

When Alexis Ohanian revealed the real reason behind launching ATHLOS meet

Alexis Ohanian reveals his thoughts behind launching ATHLOS meet [Image Source : Getty]
Alexis Ohanian reveals his thoughts behind launching ATHLOS meet [Image Source : Getty]

Alexis Ohanian previously shared his thoughts about launching the ATHLOS meet. In his conversation with the 'First Take' show hosted by Stephen A Smith, Ohanian remarked,

Ad
"These athletes are incredible. They are the top-viewed sport during the Olympics, and then for some reason, they disappeared, and just like I saw women's soccer five years ago starting Angel City, I saw an opportunity to make these women the superstars they are on the biggest stage possible year-round. So, this is the least they deserve, and we're building a Formula 1 for track and field. We want to make this sport a top-flight sport year-round."
Ad

Inspired by the success of a female-dominated sports club, Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, Alexis Ohanian decided to launch a female-only track meet, which would redefine the sport of track and field.

Initially named the 776 Invitational, the track meet was eventually renamed ATHLOS. The first edition was held on September 26, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. Following popular demand, field events were introduced this year through the women's long jump.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications