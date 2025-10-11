Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals proof of promise of instant $60,000 to winner of Athlos NYC 2025

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, fulfilled his promise of instantly paying the athletes after their win at the Athlos NYC meet. He shared proof of his promise in his latest social media update.The second iteration of the Athlos took place on October 9 at Times Square and October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York. On day 2, the event witnessed multiple races, featuring 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump. Along with these exciting races, another exciting element of the event was that Ohanian promised instant payments of prize money to eligible athletes after partnering with Cash App.The 42-year-old kept his promise, as he recently shared a snapshot of sending the prize money to Masai Russell after her 100m hurdles win. The latter stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 12.5s, and shortly after this triumph, Ohanian shared a screenshot of the payment of $60,000 to the American on X. The post's caption read:&quot;😮‍💨&quot;Here is the picture:Serena Williams recently made her feelings known about the success of Athlos NYC, stating how this event can make a great difference and impact in track and field. Along with this, she also questioned why an event wasn't launched in track and field before.Alexis Ohanian revealed the reason behind launching Athlos meet Alexis Ohanian first launched the Athlos meet in September last year, and after its successful run, he executed the second edition of the meet in October this year. The Reddit founder recently sat for a conversation with First Take, where he opened up about the reason behind launching this track event.Lauding the women sprinters, he said that they are some of the top-viewed athletes during the Olympics, but they disappear from the spotlight after that. Focusing on their visibility in the sports world, he said,&quot;These athletes are incredible. They are the top-viewed sport during the Olympics, and then for some reason, they disappeared, and just like I saw women's soccer five years ago starting Angel City, I saw an opportunity to make these women the superstars they are on the biggest stage possible year-round. So, this is the least they deserve, and we're building a Formula 1 for track and field. We want to make this sport a top-flight sport year-round,&quot; Alexis Ohanian said.Alexis Ohanian also invited Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the event's guest of honor to honor her for her illustrious track career.