  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals proof of promise of instant $60,000 to winner of Athlos NYC 2025

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals proof of promise of instant $60,000 to winner of Athlos NYC 2025

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 11, 2025 06:45 GMT
Serena Williams an Alexis Ohanaian at the Athlos NYC meet - Source: Getty
Serena Williams an Alexis Ohanaian at the Athlos NYC meet - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, fulfilled his promise of instantly paying the athletes after their win at the Athlos NYC meet. He shared proof of his promise in his latest social media update.

Ad

The second iteration of the Athlos took place on October 9 at Times Square and October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York. On day 2, the event witnessed multiple races, featuring 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump. Along with these exciting races, another exciting element of the event was that Ohanian promised instant payments of prize money to eligible athletes after partnering with Cash App.

The 42-year-old kept his promise, as he recently shared a snapshot of sending the prize money to Masai Russell after her 100m hurdles win. The latter stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 12.5s, and shortly after this triumph, Ohanian shared a screenshot of the payment of $60,000 to the American on X. The post's caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"😮‍💨"

Here is the picture:

Ad

Serena Williams recently made her feelings known about the success of Athlos NYC, stating how this event can make a great difference and impact in track and field. Along with this, she also questioned why an event wasn't launched in track and field before.

Alexis Ohanian revealed the reason behind launching Athlos meet

Alexis Ohanian first launched the Athlos meet in September last year, and after its successful run, he executed the second edition of the meet in October this year. The Reddit founder recently sat for a conversation with First Take, where he opened up about the reason behind launching this track event.

Ad

Lauding the women sprinters, he said that they are some of the top-viewed athletes during the Olympics, but they disappear from the spotlight after that. Focusing on their visibility in the sports world, he said,

"These athletes are incredible. They are the top-viewed sport during the Olympics, and then for some reason, they disappeared, and just like I saw women's soccer five years ago starting Angel City, I saw an opportunity to make these women the superstars they are on the biggest stage possible year-round. So, this is the least they deserve, and we're building a Formula 1 for track and field. We want to make this sport a top-flight sport year-round," Alexis Ohanian said.

Alexis Ohanian also invited Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the event's guest of honor to honor her for her illustrious track career.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications