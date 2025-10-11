"Don't doubt Alexis"- Serena Williams gets real about the success of Athlos NYC and rise in women's sports

Serena Williams expressed her thoughts about her husband's venture, Athlos, a new-generation track meet that concluded its second edition in New York. The 2025 edition of Athlos received huge support from fans as it featured some of the best athletes competing on the track, as well as a great performance by Ciara after the conclusion of the event.Athlos was launched by Alexis Ohanian with the aim of bringing a transformation in the women's track space by making a league that is more fan-focused, as well as addressing the issue of track athletes being paid less. Serena Williams spoke about Athlos during her appearance at the Icahn Stadium and shared that she was impressed by Ohanian's ability to build successful businesses.Williams expressed how this step would create a major impact in track and field. Moreover, Serena Williams questioned why such a league hadn't been established in track and field so far.&quot;Well, I've learnt don't doubt Alexis because he builds businesses and he makes it great. We have seen what he did with soccer and so many other people that he believed in and how it changed their trajectory, and so, when he told me about wanting to build something in track and field, I, of course, loved it, supported it, and then I thought, 'Wow, why hasn't this been done before?' You know what I mean. You know what it is happening now, and better late than never. These women, these athletes, deserve this, and they deserve this for years and years,&quot; she said.(17:40 onwards)The legendary athlete lauded the athletes for putting forward incredible performances on the track and extended her best wishes for their future.This is a developing article and will be updated soon.