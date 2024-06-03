WATCH: Simone Biles' mother reacts to her perfect vault landing on the final day of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2024

Simone Biles' mother applauded her daughter as she stuck a perfect Cheng vault landing on the final day of the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. Her overall score of 119.750 earned her the ninth National title in the springboard event for the Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles, 27, has been on the top of her game ever since she first stepped on the gymnastic mat at the age of six. Her mother, Nellie Biles, sold her 14-nursing home business chain to fund the World Champions Center construction, where the Olympian trains at currently. That decision of her mother stemmed from Biles' former coach Aimee Boorman's exit from the Bannon Gymnastix, the gymnast's former training center (via Biles' 'Courage to Soar' memoir).

Nellie Biles, despite being her foster mother (biological grandmother), never compromised on Simone Biles' gymnastic requirements. Since her inception as an amateur, Biles had her mother cheer on her from the sidelines. Her father, Ron Biles, has been equally supportive of his daughter's endeavors.

In 2021, at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, the audience wasn't allowed to watch the gymnasts in action due to strict COVID-19 protocols. That was the only event her parents missed. However, since Biles weaved her comeback story at the 2023 US Classic, her mother has been a constant at every event.

On the occasion of the four-time Olympic gold medalist's ninth US national title win at the 2024 US Championships, Nellie Biles graced the audience box without fail. She rose from her seat teary-eyed, in absolute awe of her daughter's flawless Cheng vault landing on the final day.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics posted a video on X, capturing Nellie Biles reacting in pride to her Olympian daughter's vault performance.

"Come for Simone Biles' vault, stay for her mom's reaction."

Biles finished with a combined score of 119.750 to earn the most coveted gold podium. She also scored top scores in all the individual events, the first since her last achievement in 2018. Skye Blakely trailed with 5.900 less than the reigning champion. Kayla Dicello earned the bronze.

"I'll wave and we make a connection" - Nellie Biles opened up about her camaraderie with Simone Biles

It's no surprise that Biles feels the strongest on the mat when her parents are present in the audience. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Nellie Biles shared how her daughter successfully spots her parents no matter where they sit, accumulating energy from their cheers.

"She always knows where we are sitting, it doesn't matter the arena. If she's in a competition, she'll look and I'll wave and we make a connection. It's going to be different because she thrives on the noise. The more you cheer, the better she feels about herself."

Simone Biles has made it to the US Olympic Trials roster alongside Kayla Dicello and Shilese Jones.