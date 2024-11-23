WATCH: Simone Biles takes center stage for DICK's Sporting Goods' creative holiday marketing campaign

With the holidays on the horizon, DICK's Sporting Goods is celebrating the season by putting Simone Biles at the center of its creative campaign alongside Dak Prescott, Chris Paul and Quinn Ewers. The brand has created this campaign in partnership with Bolded, OBB Media's newly announced branded content segment.

In the new campaign, Biles along with the other renowned athletes takes on a new challenge in a friendly competition, showcasing their decorating talents as they compete to earn the title of Holiday Decorating Officer by decorating the stores in their Texas hometown.

While the legendary gymnasts take on the challenge of decorating the Houston store, Prescott takes on Dallas, Paul takes on San Antonio, and Ewers in Austin. As a part of this unique campaign, DICK's Sporting Goods are showing their dedication to their commitment to the community through the Sports Matter Program.

Each athlete will receive a $100,000 Sports Matter grant, which they can award to their choice of local youth sports organization. In the featured video of the campaign for Biles, the current Holiday Decorating Officer is seen referring to her as G.O.A.T before taking a few lessons from the gymnast on the balance beam.

The video also features a long list of Biles' accomplishments and highlights her incredible 12 ft jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

"Truly a special show" - Simone Biles praises ‘The Voice’ show as she joins Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode

Simone Biles of Team United States looks before the women´s balance beam at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles has teamed up with Snoop Dogg, the American rapper with whom she was seen bonding during the Paris Olympics, with the latter serving as NBC's commentator.

Biles will mentor five vocalists in a playoff round episode, airing on Monday. In an interview with the Washington Times, Biles complimented the show.

"We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round,” Biles said. It was pretty easy, and simple. We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week."

She added:

"This is truly a special show as well as the judging. They don’t get to see the physical appearance first. It’s all off of ears, listening, and putting their craft together as well.”

At the Paris Games, Simone Biles secured three gold and one silver medal.

